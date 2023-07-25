Australia coach McDonald dismisses ‘far-fetched’ Cummins resignation talk

“What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms and we're living and dying in the world of tactics only,” the coach said.

“I think it's fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics we implemented but to go as far as suggesting that the captain resigns post-series, I think it would be far-fetched.

“There's opinions we respect and there's opinions we don't.”

Asked if he thought Cummins had become a soft target, McDonald said, “We're all working on the Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that.”

Cummins, who has played all four matches of the series, has denied the burden of captaincy affected his own performance with the ball.

“I don't think [that was an issue],” Cummins said after the draw.

“It was just execution, I let through more boundaries than I normally do. Probably just one or two bad balls an over.”

One thing he was sure about was Australia, who did not play a specialist spinner at Old Trafford, would have to review their strategy heading into the final Test.

“You definitely look at what you can try to do differently for next time. That will be part of this week for sure,” Cummins said.

Reuters