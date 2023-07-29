Cricket

Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia

29 July 2023 - 20:45 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
England's Joe Root hits four runs off the bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins.
England's Joe Root hits four runs off the bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England batted with positive intent to take control of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, moving on to 389-9 at the close on the third day with a 377-run lead over Australia.

Joe Root (91), Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Crawley (73) were the major contributors for the hosts who trail 2-1 in the series and are battling to stop Australia winning the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Crawley set the tone by driving the first ball of the day from Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary before he and Ben Duckett shared a fluent opening partnership of 79.

Duckett fell for 42 when he edged Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and the Australians successfully reviewed the umpire's decision of not out but that was the touring side's only success of the morning as they struggled to restrict the flow of runs.

Crawley, who struck nine fours, was out straight after lunch flashing at a wide ball from Pat Cummins and edging a catch to Steve Smith in the slips.

Root joined Ben Stokes and they added 63 for the third wicket before Stokes (42) tried to loft spinner Todd Murphy over long on and gave Cummins a simple catch.

Root looked in excellent touch, hitting 11 fours and one six as he passed fifty for the 90th time in tests.

Harry Brook, who struck his second ball from Murphy straight for six, was dismissed for seven by a fine lifting ball from Josh Hazlewood which he nicked through to Carey.

Root looked certain to make a century but fell nine runs short, deceived by a turning delivery from Murphy that kept low and bowled him.

Bairstow also showed great attacking intent and found the boundary 11 times before playing a lazy cut at Starc and giving Carey another simple catch.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood were out cheaply but Stuart Broad and James Anderson survived the last few overs and England will have the option of trying to extend their healthy lead before beginning the task of bowling Australia out.

MORE:

Australia eke out narrow lead in final Ashes Test

Australia led England by 12 runs at the end of a tense and fluctuating second day to leave the final Ashes Test at The Oval on a knife-edge on Friday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Australia edge opening day after England's Brook misses century

England's Harry Brook missed out on a maiden Test century against Australia as the visitors held the upper hand on the opening day of the fifth and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Australia coach McDonald dismisses ‘far-fetched’ Cummins resignation talk

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald dismissed prospects of Pat Cummins stepping down as Test captain after the ongoing Ashes series after the team's ...
Sport
4 days ago

Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth Test washed out

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Springboks hold on for victory against Argentina Rugby
  2. Thabo Rakhale's strike sinks Kaizer Chiefs in friendly against Township Rollers Soccer
  3. Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia Cricket
  4. Netball Proteas set sights on tough Jamaica after beating Wales and Sri Lanka Sport
  5. Faltering Lara gets second chance from Tatjana and she makes it count Sport

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site