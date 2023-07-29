Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia

England batted with positive intent to take control of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, moving on to 389-9 at the close on the third day with a 377-run lead over Australia.

Joe Root (91), Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Crawley (73) were the major contributors for the hosts who trail 2-1 in the series and are battling to stop Australia winning the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Crawley set the tone by driving the first ball of the day from Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary before he and Ben Duckett shared a fluent opening partnership of 79.

Duckett fell for 42 when he edged Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey and the Australians successfully reviewed the umpire's decision of not out but that was the touring side's only success of the morning as they struggled to restrict the flow of runs.

Crawley, who struck nine fours, was out straight after lunch flashing at a wide ball from Pat Cummins and edging a catch to Steve Smith in the slips.