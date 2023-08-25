“What a great opportunity we have now, especially leading up to a World Cup and to be playing against one of the best teams in the world. It is home ground advantage against a unique team, but it is about understanding the things we spoke about and how we implement them in the game.
“All of us are excited because it has been close to five months since we played a game, which is unique for South African cricket. But, importantly, we don’t want to find ourselves trying to catch up in a series.
“We want to throw the first punch and identify with the style of play we want to achieve.”
The 39-year-old Duminy, who played 326 international matches across all formats, coached the Paarl Rocks and Boland Union before he joined the Proteas.
Proteas looking to land the first punch against Aussies, says batting coach JP Duminy
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
The Proteas will be looking to land the first punch when they take on Australia in their white-ball series that starts with the first of three T20s at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Two more T20s will follow and conclude in Durban before attention turns to the five ODIs in Bloemfontein (two matches), Potchefstroom, Centurion and Johannesburg next month.
Speaking as the team prepared for the T20s at SuperSport Park on Friday, batting coach JP Duminy said they must make use of home conditions.
“There is a sense of excitement and willingness to see the work we have put in over the past few months come to fruition. The conversations we have had and our skills are going to be tested under pressure,” he said.
“I wouldn't want to be anywhere else now. If you had asked me 10 years ago if I would be coaching, the answer would have been no. It is fascinating how when you retire from the game, there are certain things you miss but what has been a driver for me is purpose.
“Purpose speaks to how you influence other people and coaching speaks volumes to that and I have found great fulfilment in whatever the role is in coaching.
“I have loved it and I try to give my best in whatever capacity I am involved, and I have loved connecting with the guys and the vulnerability they have been opened to.”
