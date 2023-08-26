“So far everything in my career has happened out of the blue, I wasn’t expecting any of this. I wasn’t expecting this call-up, I didn’t expect SA20, IPL and the Titans call-up,” said Ferreira. It has provided him with a unique perspective.
Ferreira's 'out of the blue' call-up sees him in line-up to face Australia
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Donovan Ferreira didn’t answer his phone the first time Proteas coach Rob Walter called him to say he was picked for the T20 International series against Australia.
“I didn’t know who was calling me, so I left it,” said Ferreira.
Walter called again and this time Ferreira answered — cue mayhem.
At the time Ferreira was one hour from checking in for a flight to the West Indies where he was due to play for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.
“You always dream of playing for your country, and then everything starts running through your head: should you be crying, should you be smiling, jumping for joy, what should you do? You don’t really know,” he said.
Initial excitement was quickly replaced by reality. He had a commitment to the CPL, so chose to head to Barbados, where he told the management of the Royals of the unexpected national call-up, played one match and then travelled back to South Africa.
That Ferreira is heading to Durban on Sunday to begin preparations for the three T20 Internationals against Australia, is the latest in what is turning into a series of ‘sliding doors’ moments in his career.
His Proteas call-up “came out of the blue,” just like the reigniting of his cricket career two years ago when Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi roped in the 25-year-old Ferreira for an early season T20 tournament, after a spate of injuries to the squad.
“I had to stop playing cricket two years ago to work full-time, and then out of the blue, Mandla called me and said we need you to come and play.
“So far everything in my career has happened out of the blue, I wasn’t expecting any of this. I wasn’t expecting this call-up, I didn’t expect SA20, IPL and the Titans call-up,” said Ferreira. It has provided him with a unique perspective.
“You never know when things might get taken away or the next opportunity might come.
“My mindset since is that each opportunity I get and each game I play could be the last. So I cherish each moment, in each changeroom I am in, and try to make as many memories as I possibly can. I enjoyed working, but I don’t want to go back there.
“That serves as motivation; when you are not feeling great, you remember those times where you had to sit in the office from 9 to 5, and if the boss is upset with you, you just have to take it. So this is much more enjoyable.”
Ferreira worked as a sales rep for sport’s company IXU, and used to deliver bats and equipment to Faf du Plessis and his now Proteas teammate Heinrich Klaasen.
Having netted auction fees of R5.5m in the SA 20 and R1.03m in the IPL, Ferreira is looking forward to the international arena and an opportunity to mix it up with Australia.
“There's a lot of rivalry and history. It's a perfect opportunity to show what we can do as a team and me as an individual,” he said.
The first T20 International will be played at Kingsmead on Wednesday.
“It’s always such an exciting series, they will come with a fire attack, you come with a fire team, it's always good cricket.”
