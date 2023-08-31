"I have picked up and have Googled a bit and I believe it is a lot like India — slow and low, as they say, with a bit of grip. I also think the older the ball gets, the slower it gets, so we are going to have to target the power plays.
Proteas’ Tazmin Brits looks to blossom on low, slow Pakistan pitches
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Allowing herself to be expressive without too much pressure to perform could be key to her scoring big runs, Momentum Proteas batter Tazmin Brits says.
The Garden Route Badgers star was speaking after a late-night training session at the National Stadium in Karachi this week, where the Proteas Women face their hosts in a six-match limited-overs series starting on Friday.
The series consists of three T20 internationals before three one-day internationals, all of which will be played in Karachi in a series running until the final ODI on September 14.
Brits, 32, who occasionally dons the wicketkeeper gloves, is predominantly known for her role as an opening batter alongside new interim captain Laura Wolvaardt.
Her prowess with the bat in the 20-over format speaks for itself in her career stats of 793 runs from 36 matches, including seven 50s and a high score of 70.
In the longer white-ball format, she has earned just 12 caps, scoring 229 runs with a highest score of 48.
"I'm a bit nervous, but excited at the same time," Brits said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I'm trying not to. I must back myself more because I know I am good enough.
"I normally say it would be nice to get a 50 [in ODIs] but having seven behind my name [in T20Is], I wouldn't mind actually scoring a century, whether it is in T20s or ODIs.
"I'd also like to get our side into better positions in the power plays because 'Wolfie' [Wolvaardt] and I never did that well enough in the World Cup.
"So if we have a chance this time around, we can push that 60 to 70 runs in the power play and put our team in a better position to chase those 200s."
Brits compared Pakistan's conditions to those they have found across the subcontinent, where the pitches tend to favour slow bowling.
Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes
"I have picked up and have Googled a bit and I believe it is a lot like India — slow and low, as they say, with a bit of grip. I also think the older the ball gets, the slower it gets, so we are going to have to target the power plays.
"My game is always the same if I am the opening batter, I go hard and show a lot of intent, so I won't change too much."
Brits said they had a good idea of how best to neutralise the Pakistan spin attack in their own backyard.
"It is probably the most spinners I have seen in a cricket team. I think they only have one seamer in the side.
"Sometimes spin bowling can be beneficial [for the batting side] because if they miss their length, you can either go back or forward, so it is about choosing the right ball and attacking them at the right time."
Playing under lights could also pose a different challenge for them, but Brits is confident they will overcome any obstacles.
"We always worry about the bat and ball. However, I think fielding will also be important. It is a night game, so playing under lights will play a big part."
