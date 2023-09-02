Cricket

Brits bemoans Proteas' slow scoring in opening defeat to Pakistan

02 September 2023 - 13:16
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
New Proteas captain, Laura Wolvaardt scored 44 but her team succumbed to a five wicket loss to Pakistan in the first T20 International in Karachi on Friday.
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Though it reads like a narrow loss, the Proteas women are all too aware that they were the architects of their own downfall in the opening T20 International against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday night. 

The hosts won by five wickets off the last ball, successfully chasing a target of 151 against Laura Wolvaardt’s team. The Proteas’ total, for the loss of just three wickets, was built on an opening wicket partnership of 85 between Wolvaardt, who scored 44 off 38 balls and Tasmin Brits, who made a career-best 78. 

However, after scoring 48 runs in the power play — hitting seven fours in the process — the pair slowed down scoring 36 runs in the next overs, thereby allowing the Pakistanis to seize control. “Wolvie and I had a better power play than we managed even in the World Cup,” Brits said. 

In that tournament, in which the Proteas finished runners-up, an inability to produce more while the fielding restrictions were in place was a major concern. Having then shown improvement in that regard on Friday, there will be disappointment that they didn’t push on to a total nearer to 180. 

“I was happy with my score, but I also faced a lot of dot balls, which I should at least have scored singles off or even hit boundaries,” said Brits, who hit nine fours and a six in her 64-ball stay at the crease. 

In total the Proteas failed to score off 41 balls in their innings. Dot balls making up 34% of the innings is far too high in the modern game. Between them, Brits and Wolvaardt were responsible for 34 of those dot balls, putting pressure on those who came to the crease after them. 

Though Pakistan conceded 42 dots when they batted, South Africa also gave them a helping hand, by giving up 19 extras, nine of them wides. “A lot of it has to do with the bowling, hitting the right line and lengths and maybe having a plan towards where they are bowling; wides shouldn't be a thing at this level,” Brits said. 

South Africa forced four run outs in the Pakistan innings, but ultimately, the elegant left-hander Bismah Maroof’s 37 and an unbeaten 28 from Aliyah Riaz proved sufficient for the home team. 

The team will play the second of three T20 Internationals on Sunday, starting at 4.30pm SA time.

