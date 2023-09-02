In that tournament, in which the Proteas finished runners-up, an inability to produce more while the fielding restrictions were in place was a major concern. Having then shown improvement in that regard on Friday, there will be disappointment that they didn’t push on to a total nearer to 180.
“I was happy with my score, but I also faced a lot of dot balls, which I should at least have scored singles off or even hit boundaries,” said Brits, who hit nine fours and a six in her 64-ball stay at the crease.
In total the Proteas failed to score off 41 balls in their innings. Dot balls making up 34% of the innings is far too high in the modern game. Between them, Brits and Wolvaardt were responsible for 34 of those dot balls, putting pressure on those who came to the crease after them.
Brits bemoans Proteas' slow scoring in opening defeat to Pakistan
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Though it reads like a narrow loss, the Proteas women are all too aware that they were the architects of their own downfall in the opening T20 International against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday night.
The hosts won by five wickets off the last ball, successfully chasing a target of 151 against Laura Wolvaardt’s team. The Proteas’ total, for the loss of just three wickets, was built on an opening wicket partnership of 85 between Wolvaardt, who scored 44 off 38 balls and Tasmin Brits, who made a career-best 78.
However, after scoring 48 runs in the power play — hitting seven fours in the process — the pair slowed down scoring 36 runs in the next overs, thereby allowing the Pakistanis to seize control. “Wolvie and I had a better power play than we managed even in the World Cup,” Brits said.
Proteas’ Tazmin Brits looks to blossom on low, slow Pakistan pitches
In that tournament, in which the Proteas finished runners-up, an inability to produce more while the fielding restrictions were in place was a major concern. Having then shown improvement in that regard on Friday, there will be disappointment that they didn’t push on to a total nearer to 180.
“I was happy with my score, but I also faced a lot of dot balls, which I should at least have scored singles off or even hit boundaries,” said Brits, who hit nine fours and a six in her 64-ball stay at the crease.
In total the Proteas failed to score off 41 balls in their innings. Dot balls making up 34% of the innings is far too high in the modern game. Between them, Brits and Wolvaardt were responsible for 34 of those dot balls, putting pressure on those who came to the crease after them.
Though Pakistan conceded 42 dots when they batted, South Africa also gave them a helping hand, by giving up 19 extras, nine of them wides. “A lot of it has to do with the bowling, hitting the right line and lengths and maybe having a plan towards where they are bowling; wides shouldn't be a thing at this level,” Brits said.
South Africa forced four run outs in the Pakistan innings, but ultimately, the elegant left-hander Bismah Maroof’s 37 and an unbeaten 28 from Aliyah Riaz proved sufficient for the home team.
The team will play the second of three T20 Internationals on Sunday, starting at 4.30pm SA time.
READ MORE
Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes
Cricket SA’s dilly-dallying has let the Proteas women down
Ferreira's 'out of the blue' call-up sees him in line-up to face Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos