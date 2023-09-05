Cricket

Coetzee earns surprise call to Proteas World Cup squad, De Kock to retire

05 September 2023 - 11:28
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Temba Bavuma in action for the Proteas in the third T20 International against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Gerald Coetzee was a surprise inclusion in the Proteas' World Cup squad named at Grey College in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Coetzee, 22, made his one-day international debut this year against the West Indies. A fiery character, whose pace is seen as a major weapon, he is also capable of providing strong hitting in the lower order.

There were no other surprises in the squad, which despite the coaching changes at the start of the year, has mostly looked very similar in the last 18 months.

Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi are the only survivors from the 2019 tournament. Anrich Nortjé was originally picked four years ago, but didn't play in England because of a hand injury.

“It is always tough choosing a World Cup squad and I’ve said it a few times, the stronger the depth of your team, the better the players are that you’re leaving out,” head coach Rob Walter said announcing his combination.

“It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup — you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time.”

De Kock also announced the World Cup would be his last ODI series.

Since making his ODI debut in 2013, the 30-year-old has gone on to play 140 matches and has amassed almost 6,000 runs at an average of 44.85. One of his career highlights came against Australia in 2016 when he scored a career-best 178 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

