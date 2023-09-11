Cricket

Anrich Nortje ruled out for Proteas’ decisive ODI against Australia

11 September 2023 - 12:01
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Anrich Nortje of the Proteas during the second One Day International match against Australia at Mangaung Oval on September 9 2023.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa’s crucial third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia on Tuesday with an injury.  

After the first two matches were played in Bloemfontein the Proteas and their visitors will move their five-match ODI series to JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom for the third ODI. The visitors lead the series 2-0.  

Nortje is ruled out for the clash due to lower back spasms which forced him off the field after bowling just five overs in Saturday's second ODI.  

Though he returned to bat in the Proteas' chase, Cricket South Africa said he will require further assessment and was due to undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday, with an update to follow.  

The Aussies claimed a three-wicket victory in the first ODI and a comfortable 123-run win on Saturday.  

Poor bowling has been identified as a reason for South Africa's unsatisfactory results, a concern with less than a month to go before the 50-over World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.  

