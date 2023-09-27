Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan at World Cup: Babar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he does not think lack of familiarity with Indian conditions would hurt their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title as they embarked on a rare tour of the neighbouring country on Tuesday.

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the neighbours, thanks to their soured political relations, and the last time Pakistan toured India was for the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Pakistan players do not feature in the Indian Premier League either, which means most of them would have little knowledge of the conditions they are going to face during the showpiece event beginning on October 5.

In his pre-departure press conference, Babar dismissed suggestions it increased the pressure on his team to do well across the border.