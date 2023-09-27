Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan at World Cup: Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he does not think lack of familiarity with Indian conditions would hurt their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title as they embarked on a rare tour of the neighbouring country on Tuesday.
Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the neighbours, thanks to their soured political relations, and the last time Pakistan toured India was for the T20 World Cup in 2016.
Pakistan players do not feature in the Indian Premier League either, which means most of them would have little knowledge of the conditions they are going to face during the showpiece event beginning on October 5.
In his pre-departure press conference, Babar dismissed suggestions it increased the pressure on his team to do well across the border.
Cover Drives compilation of Babar Azam, a sight to behold. I mean you can’t deny that he plays it the best. pic.twitter.com/MlUoDtfjUn— Qasim (@targixxx) September 27, 2023
“There's no such pressure,” the 28-year-old said as his team prepared to leave for India via Dubai.
“Every player keeps himself ready to perform in every condition, in every country.
“Most of us have not played in India but the information we have gathered suggest conditions are going to be similar, except in Chennai maybe where spinners get more help. The rest of the venues will have good, sporting tracks.
“I played the 2019 World Cup as a player but this time I'm leading the side. It's a big honour for me and our effort would be to perform well and bring home the World Cup.”
The difficulty in securing visas for the tour to India means Pakistan would not get much support from the stands either but Babar was not perturbed. The 1992 champions received their visas on Monday after some delay.
“Unfortunately, we will be missing the fans,” Pakistan's batting mainstay said. “However, our games are all sold-out, so we will be playing in jam-packed stadiums.
“Though our fans will not be there, I know they will make sure their love is heard on social media.”
Pakistan will play two warmup matches in Hyderabad before beginning their World Cup campaign with an October 6 match against the Netherlands.
Meanwhile Pakistan's first warm-up match ahead will be played behind closed doors in Hyderabad for security reasons, India's cricket board (BCCI) said.
Azam and his men will meet 2019 runners-up New Zealand on Friday but fans will not be allowed inside the stadium in Hyderabad, “as per the advice of the local security agencies”, the BCCI said in a statement.
“The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund.”
India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral cricket, thanks to soured political relations between the neighbours, and play each other only in multi-team events.
Pakistan play another warm-up match against Australia on October 3.
Reuters