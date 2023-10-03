England batting power gives them fighting chance of defending title

England head into the defence of their World Cup title short of ODI practice but unconcerned as they will approach the 50-overs format in the same way they have Tests and T20s — with total commitment to attack and confidence in success.

While there might be tactical tweaks, and the presence of a “rock” in the shape of Dawid Malan gives a semblance of stability, “Bazball” will still be in the air and captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott will give the team absolute licence to attack.

Mott also brings World Cup-winning experience from his time in Australia and overseeing England's World T20 triumph last year.

Nothing is ever likely to match the drama of England's 2019 final victory over New Zealand but in Ben Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement in August, they retain arguably the biggest draw in the sport.

Stokes warmed up with an England record 182 off 124 balls in a thrashing of New Zealand last month and has the ability to take command of a game from any situation.