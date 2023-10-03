India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect build-up, familiar conditions and recent history on their side, the hosts are favourites to end their title drought.

Rohit Sharma and his men head into the 50-overs showpiece event as the world's top-ranked ODI team and with the hopes of a cricket-mad country of 1.4-billion on their shoulders.

Despite their huge financial muscle, India have not won a global title since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy but their smooth run-up to the World Cup has given fans optimism that Rohit's side are set to put that right.

India won the Asia Cup last month, beating former world champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the tournament, and have all their front-line players available after welcoming back Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from injury.

Rohit has spoken frequently about his desire to win a global title and even as firecrackers were going off in Colombo after the Asia Cup final the opener told fans to put their celebrations on hold until they win the World Cup.