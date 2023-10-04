Stokes doubtful for England’s World Cup opener, Brook may debut

The universe seems to be conspiring to fulfil Harry Brook's World Cup dreams and the 24-year-old is likely to make his tournament debut replacing Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury, in Thursday's opener against New Zealand in Ahmadabad.

England sacrificed opener Jason Roy to accommodate Brook, who has been marked out as a future superstar of the game because of his explosive batting.

Stokes, who reversed his shock one-day retirement to return to the squad, has not yet been ruled out of a rematch of the 2019 final, which England won, but skipper Jos Buttler revealed why England's number four batter was not fully fit.

“He's got a slight niggle with his hip. Fingers crossed that it will be good news for us,” Buttler said at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

“He's working hard with the physios and we'll know more when the guys arrive for training [later] today.”