Jacks of both trades: Five all-rounders to watch at the World Cup

The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India starts on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand in Ahmadabad.

Here are five all-rounders to watch at the World Cup in India:

HARDIK PANDYA (INDIA)

Pandya's aggressive batting was forged in the heat of the Indian Premier League, with the 29-year-old leading the Gujarat Titans to a title and two straight finals.

Though a back injury has hampered his career, Pandya has become a consistent and reliable performer with both bat and ball, always maintaining a calm and assured presence out in the middle when tensions run high.

Primarily a middle order batter, Pandya can be promoted if India need to accelerate their innings or become the anchor in times of trouble. As a bowler, he is the man India turn to when they need some medium pace in the middle overs.