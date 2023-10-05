Master blasters: Five batters to watch at the 2023 World Cup

The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India starts on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand in Ahmadabad.

Here are five batters to watch at the World Cup:

BEN STOKES (ENGLAND)

The talismanic all-rounder came out of ODI retirement in August and has already fired a warning to title rivals after smashing 182 runs — England's highest individual score in the format — against New Zealand last month.

Stokes, the architect of England's first World Cup triumph in 2019 and who starred in last year's title run at the T20 World Cup, has operated as a specialist batter since his return.

Stokes' ODI average of 40.50 is his highest in all three formats and his 96-plus strike rate makes him an explosive weapon in the middle order.