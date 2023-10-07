Zooming in closely at the team, Dala said coach Rob Walter picked a balanced side with not many surprise exclusions.
“From a batting point of view, we have kept a consistent top six or seven, who in their own right, everyone has had [a] successful period over the year or two. Guys are going into the tournament with a lot of confidence.
“I don’t take too much into the losses of the first two games against Australia. It was probably lack of match intensity. We comfortably have four or five batters in the top 10 in the world.
“From a bowling point of view, Marco Jansen has also found his straps with the new ball. I saw Lungi [Ngidi] bowl the other night and he bowled [with] a bit of zip I have not seen in a while. So I am looking forward to seeing [him] bowl.
“We know what KG [Kagiso Rabada] can bring and probably Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be important for us. Shamo [Shamsi] is starting to find a bit of form and Kesh [Maharaj] is starting to be his old self after injury.
“The big loss is Anrich [Nortje] with that extra pace on some of those flat wickets we might miss, but if we get the balance right he might not be missed as much. We still have Gerald [Coetzee] there, who hopefully will hit his straps because he is good bowler.”
Bavuma, Van der Dussen have key roles for Proteas: Titans fast bowler Junior Dala
Image: Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images
Titans fast bowler Junior Dala is happy with the balance of the Proteas World Cup squad and believes top-order batters Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen will play key roles in the batting line-up.
In white-ball cricket the limelight is often stolen by big hitters such as Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, but Dala — who has 14 international wickets — says Bavuma and Van der Dussen are going to be equally key.
“David [Miller], Quinny [De Kock], Klaasie [Klaasen] and Aiden [Markram] will be invaluable in the tournament, but I think what has helped the Proteas is Temba has shown he can bat through the innings.
“He is underrated because he allows Quinny, David, Klaasie to play the way they do. The important thing is how well Rassie and Temba, who plays around the power hitters, can bat.
A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at World Cup
“It is to hold the innings together but also go at a steady strike rate where a David Miller, Quinny or Klaasen doesn’t feel he has to make a play for us.
“Temba is in form and he is going to be key. But in saying [that], I am not doubting what Quinny, David and Klaasie can do.”
Having Bavuma and Van der Dussen in good nick will be crucial for laying the foundation, Dala added.
“We need that platform at the top. Quinton is Quinton, but you need the supporting act from the top three to allow the likes of David and Klaasie to do what they did against Australia.
“If I am [the] opposition team and Klaasen and David Miler are still [not] out in the 30th over, it sort of challenges their mentality. We saw it at SuperSport Park in the ODI where Australia got somewhere, but when those were still in [with] 15 overs to go, the game was not done”
Van der Dussen says Proteas bases covered for World Cup as Bavuma returns
Zooming in closely at the team, Dala said coach Rob Walter picked a balanced side with not many surprise exclusions.
“From a batting point of view, we have kept a consistent top six or seven, who in their own right, everyone has had [a] successful period over the year or two. Guys are going into the tournament with a lot of confidence.
“I don’t take too much into the losses of the first two games against Australia. It was probably lack of match intensity. We comfortably have four or five batters in the top 10 in the world.
“From a bowling point of view, Marco Jansen has also found his straps with the new ball. I saw Lungi [Ngidi] bowl the other night and he bowled [with] a bit of zip I have not seen in a while. So I am looking forward to seeing [him] bowl.
“We know what KG [Kagiso Rabada] can bring and probably Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be important for us. Shamo [Shamsi] is starting to find a bit of form and Kesh [Maharaj] is starting to be his old self after injury.
“The big loss is Anrich [Nortje] with that extra pace on some of those flat wickets we might miss, but if we get the balance right he might not be missed as much. We still have Gerald [Coetzee] there, who hopefully will hit his straps because he is good bowler.”
READ MORE:
Bavuma doesn't want Proteas to choke on past failures
SABC will show Proteas games at Cricket World Cup
Wicket wizards: Five bowlers to watch at the 2023 World Cup
Bavuma must be wide-awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos