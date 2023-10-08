Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to World Cup win over Australia

India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday.

The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out the five-time champions for 199 with three deliveries left in the Australian innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India, however, made a shocking start to their reply with three of their top four batters falling for ducks — for the first time in an ODI — inside two overs.

Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.

His partner in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, KL Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

“We didn't want to start our innings like that. You have to give credit to the Aussies,” India captain Rohit Sharma said.