Cricket

Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to World Cup win over Australia

08 October 2023 - 19:19 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli cross for a run in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadiumin Chennai, India on Sunday.
India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli cross for a run in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadiumin Chennai, India on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday.

The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out the five-time champions for 199 with three deliveries left in the Australian innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India, however, made a shocking start to their reply with three of their top four batters falling for ducks — for the first time in an ODI — inside two overs.

Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.

His partner in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, KL Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

“We didn't want to start our innings like that. You have to give credit to the Aussies,” India captain Rohit Sharma said.

“There were some loose shots but that happens. Credit to Virat and KL for creating that match-winning partnership.”

Australia would be particularly unhappy with their batting as no-one reached fifty though David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) got decent starts after Pat Cummins elected to bat.

Kohli took a sharp, diving catch in the slip to dismiss Marsh for a duck when the opener edged Jasprit Bumrah in the third over.

Warner and Smith combined in a rebuilding job though boundaries were not easy to come by as India's three-pronged spin attack applied the chokehold.

India had used Kuldeep Yadav sparingly in the build-up to the tournament wary of over-exposing him and the wrist-spinner struck two crucial blows.

Kuldeep broke the 69-run stand when he took a return catch to dismiss Warner before Jadeja (3-28) wrecked Australia's middle order.

‘There is a lot of passion in this team’: Markram after Proteas’ big start in India

Aiden Markram was asked afterwards if South Africa had sent a message to the rest of the tournament with their dominant batting display against Sri ...
Sport
9 hours ago

The left-arm spinner pegged back Smith's off stump, removed Marnus Labuschagne caught behind and trapped Alex Carey lbw to leave Australia reeling.

Kuldeep returned to remove Glenn Maxwell and Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Cameron Green to reduce Australia to 140-7.

Cummins hit their first six of the match in the 40th over but it was Mitchell Starc's 28-run cameo down the order that took them near the 200-mark.

Defending a paltry total, Australia's pace attack decided to fight fire with fire and Starc set the tone by removing Ishan Kishan for a first-ball duck.

India's poor start became a veritable nightmare as Josh Hazlewood began with a double-wicket maiden.

Hazlewood trapped Rohit lbw with his third ball and Shreyas Iyer became the third Indian to fall for a duck when he slapped the ball to Warner at short cover.

It could easily have been 20-4 for India had Marsh not dropped Kohli in what proved a costly mistake.

While Kohli absorbed pressure at one end, Rahul released it by hitting Adam Zampa for three boundaries in one over as the batters focused on risk-free accumulation of runs.

Kohli fell to Hazlewood but Rahul held firm to seal India's victory with his second six.

“We were at least 50-odd runs short,” Cummins rued.

“It was going to be tough defending 200 on that wicket. Their spinners in particular made it tough out there.” 

Reuters

MORE:

Record-breaking Proteas start World Cup with win as batters make merry against Sri Lanka in Delhi

South Africa’s high powered batting line-up propelled their team to 102-run victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday, to get the Proteas’ World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hat-trick of centuries propels Proteas to record World Cup total

The Proteas started their World Cup campaign in record-breaking fashion with hundreds from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pakistan see off Netherlands to make winning start at World Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort in their World Cup opener ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma doesn't want Proteas to choke on past failures

Temba Bavuma doesn’t consult a thesaurus for another word for 'choking'. 'I've used it a couple of times,' he remarked at the Arun Jaitley Cricket ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ravindra, Conway ace the chase as NZ spank England in World Cup opener

New Zealand steamrollered defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 50-over World Cup on Thursday, demonstrating again ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Flag issue doesn't bother Boks: scrum coach Human Rugby
  2. Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to World Cup win over Australia Cricket
  3. 'I bite my tongue': Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat Soccer
  4. Percy Tau out of Bafana squad, Chiefs’ Mduduzi Mdantsane to be called up Soccer
  5. Dunk delivers as Brighton fight back to draw with Liverpool Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...