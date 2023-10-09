Cricket

India cracked ODI code with Test match approach against Australia

09 October 2023 - 15:55 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
KL Rahul of India bats as Alex Carey keeps wicket for of Australia in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup math at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on Sunday.
KL Rahul of India bats as Alex Carey keeps wicket for of Australia in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup math at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on Sunday.
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

When T20 cricket is increasingly influencing the batting strategy in one-day internationals, India moved the other way on Sunday and adopted a Test match approach to accomplish a nervy chase in their low-scoring World Cup opener against Australia.

A day after South Africa overcame Sri Lanka in a 754-run slugfest in New Delhi, bowlers dominated in Chennai where India bundled Australia out for 199 but endured a top order collapse of their own before prevailing by six wickets.

Chasing 200, three of India's top four batters fell for a duck for the first time in an ODI.

KL Rahul, who made 97 not out, and Virat Kohli (85) forged a match-winning partnership of 165 to bail out India who reached the target with 52 balls to spare.

Rahul said the piece of advice he received from senior teammate Kohli was to treat it as a Test match for a while to arrest their slide.

“Virat said there's big help [for the bowlers] in the wicket, and [we] just have to play proper shots and play like it's Test cricket for some time and see where it goes,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

“That was mostly the plan, and happy that we could do the job for the team.”

The small target meant both the batters could take their time to get a hang of the wicket when Australian pacers were breathing fire from both ends.

Kohli was also lucky to get a reprieve on 12 when Mitchell Marsh dropped him in what proved a costly mistake for Australia.

Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty.

India picked a three-pronged spin attack, who collectively conceded 104 runs in 30 overs claiming six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed three of them and the left-arm spinner said he too took a Test match approach of maintaining a tight line and length rather than trying something extraordinary.

“This was my plan, that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more,” Jadeja said, explaining how he dismissed Australia's topscorer Steve Smith (46).

“My plan was simple. I was thinking that this is a Test match bowling wicket, and I shouldn't experiment too much because everything was happening in the wicket.

“So I was trying to bowl it stump to stump.”

India face Afghanistan in their next match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Reuters

READ MORE

‘There is a lot of passion in this team’: Markram after Proteas’ big start in India

Aiden Markram was asked afterwards if South Africa had sent a message to the rest of the tournament with their dominant batting display against Sri ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to World Cup win over Australia

India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery ...
Sport
1 day ago

Record-breaking Proteas start World Cup with win as batters make merry against Sri Lanka in Delhi

South Africa’s high powered batting line-up propelled their team to 102-run victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday, to get the Proteas’ World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma doesn't want Proteas to choke on past failures

Temba Bavuma doesn’t consult a thesaurus for another word for 'choking'. 'I've used it a couple of times,' he remarked at the Arun Jaitley Cricket ...
Sport
3 days ago

SABC will show Proteas games at Cricket World Cup

In an unsurprising about-turn, Multichoice and the SABC have reached an agreement that will allow the public broadcaster to show the Proteas's ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ravindra, Conway ace the chase as NZ spank England in World Cup opener

New Zealand steamrollered defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 50-over World Cup on Thursday, demonstrating again ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas search for batting depth from lower order for World Cup

The Proteas lower order batters have been put through specific scenario training in hopes of solidifying a part of the team that, despite the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pakistan see off Netherlands to make winning start at World Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort in their World Cup opener ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive Soccer
  2. Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns Soccer
  3. Faf talks down Dupont’s influence in Bok camp Rugby
  4. Keeper who stopped magnificent Sundowns: what you need to know about Pirates’ ... Soccer
  5. No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown Rugby

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church