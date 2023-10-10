“We can’t control the weather and if we can’t get enough games in, we have to be switched on every time we get on the field.
Game-shy Women’s Proteas frustrated by weather in NZ series
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
With less than 12 months and a few internationals until the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Proteas Women all-rounder Chloe Tryon says the squad must remain switched on ahead of the global showpiece in Bangladesh.
Coming off a 3-0 T20 series whitewash by Pakistan in September, South Africa's two internationals of five against New Zealand were called off at Buffalo Park in East London due to rain on Friday and Sunday.
Tryon described the situation as “frustrating”, as they need to get as many shorter format games under their belt as possible before next September.
The Proteas were beaten in the final by Australia in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup and if they are to succeed in 2024, Tryon believes advanced preparation and playing minutes heading to the World Cup will be crucial.
“It is a little frustrating because you want to be playing a lot of T20 cricket as we have the World Cup just around the corner,” Tryon said.
‘There is a lot of passion in this team’: Markram after Proteas’ big start in India
“As a bowling unit, we bowled very well and that was backed up by good fielding. On that wicket, the way we adapted was good.
“'Lefty' [Nonkululeko Mlaba] started amazingly with the ball and set the tone throughout the innings and closing it at the back end too.
“It was frustrating because I dropped two catches off my own bowling, but I was happy I could land the ball in the right areas because they are a quality side.
“I was bowling stump-to-stump and keeping it simple, and I was happy that turned out brilliant. We'll keep on working on the performance.
“We have to play our brand of cricket with the bat and bowling and make sure we do the right things.
“There is rain predicted on Tuesday too but if we get to bat it will be important that we build some partnerships and be clinical again with the ball in the latter parts of the game.”
