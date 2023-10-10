Cricket

Game-shy Women’s Proteas frustrated by weather in NZ series

10 October 2023 - 11:07 By Anathi Wulushe
Chloé Tryon of South Africa runs out Kate Anderson of New Zealand during the second T20I at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

With less than 12 months and a few internationals until the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Proteas Women all-rounder Chloe Tryon says the squad must remain switched on ahead of the global showpiece in Bangladesh. 

Coming off a 3-0 T20 series whitewash by Pakistan in September, South Africa's two internationals of five against New Zealand were called off at Buffalo Park in East London due to rain on Friday and Sunday.

Tryon described the situation as “frustrating”, as they need to get as many shorter format games under their belt as possible before next September. 

The Proteas were beaten in the final by Australia in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup and if they are to succeed in 2024, Tryon believes advanced preparation and playing minutes heading to the World Cup will be crucial. 

“It is a little frustrating because you want to be playing a lot of T20 cricket as we have the World Cup just around the corner,” Tryon said.

“We can’t control the weather and if we can’t get enough games in, we have to be switched on every time we get on the field.

“Five-over games can happen, and we need to be at our best and ready at all times. That starts with the New Zealand series because we want to win it and keep that mindset.”

Slow left-armer Tryon picked up her personal best T20I bowling figures of 4 for 15 against New Zealand at Buffalo Park on Sunday. 

This surpassed her previous 2/8 against Pakistan in Doha in 2014, as the Proteas restricted the White Ferns to 111 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The rain arrived during the supper break and never relented, causing the match to be abandoned. 

As they turn their attention to their third T20I of the series at Buffalo Park on Tuesday, Tryon urged her team to pick up where they left off on Sunday and put in another clinical display. 

