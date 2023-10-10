Malan, Topley shine as England crush Bangladesh

England revived their 50-overs World Cup title defence as Dawid Malan smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball in a 137-run hammering of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Smarting from their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in the tournament opener, England amassed 364-9 after their top order fired with Malan forging century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82).

Playing his first match of the tournament, left-arm quick Topley (4-43) wrecked Bangladesh's top order in the first six overs to set England up for an easy victory.

Bangladesh were all out for 227 in 48.2 overs, and it could have been a bigger loss but for battling knocks by Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51).

“I think a really good performance to bounce back from a disappointing first game and we still feel there are areas to improve,” England captain Jos Buttler said.

“I thought it was a fantastic score on that pitch, it got harder towards the end but we could've got more at the back end.”