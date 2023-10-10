Cricket

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

10 October 2023 - 19:31 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrates his 100 runs in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday.
Image: Faheim Husain/Shutterstock/Backpagepix

Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan's 131 not out and Abdullah's 113.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

Mendis dominated Pakistan's bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 before Samarawickrama dropped anchor to make 108 as Sri Lanka posted 344-9 in 50 overs, though they were restricted at the end by Ali (4-71) and Haris Rauf (2-64).

Mendis reached his century in 65 balls — the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup — flicking pacer Hasan Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose ton had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 edition.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam inside eight overs and Shafique was cautious early on before cutting loose to build a superb 176-run partnership with Rizwan.

Shafique, who replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, cracked 10 fours and three sixes and was primed to stay until the end on his World Cup debut but he fell to Matheesha Pathirana after a stunning catch by substitute Dushan Hemantha.

Rizwan was hit on his face and battled cramps after getting into the eighties but soldiered on for his third century, before guiding them home in style.

Reuters

