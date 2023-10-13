Marnus Labuschagne felt the ball was missing the stumps and even complimented Wilson on saying it wasn’t out.
DRS creates drama just like VAR at World Cup
Image: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
While not quite in the same realm as Liverpool implying they’d like to have their recent Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur replayed, Australia’s cricket team will seek clarity about two controversial calls involving the decision review system (DRS) from Thursday’s match against South Africa.
Although it’s widely felt cricket's DRS is more precise than football’s VAR, both are subject to human interpretation, and from Australia’s perspective they were far from happy with the decisions involving Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis.
Smith’s lbw decision, initially given not out by on-field umpire Joel Wilson, was overturned after the Proteas asked for a TV review.
“From my angle and from Quinny's (De Kock) angle it looked quite good and we decided to go up and the technology favoured us today,” said Kagiso Rabada, the bowler involved in both dismissals.
Marnus Labuschagne felt the ball was missing the stumps and even complimented Wilson on saying it wasn’t out.
Then the replays indicated the ball was hitting the stumps.
“It looked like it must have hit him on leg and then almost straightened onto the stumps. It wasn't what it felt like out there but once again I can't argue with technology, or not right now,” said Labuschagne.
Stoinis’ was even more controversial, especially with the replays suggesting his bottom hand was off the bat at the time it touched the ball.
“We thought it was the bat handle,” said Rabada.
“Again, that's not up to us. We reviewed it and the umpires made a decision.”
Labuschagne said there was confusion for the on-field officials when their television colleague, Richard Kettelborough, made his decision.
“The umpires really didn't know what was going on,” said Labuschagne.
He conceded the big screen in the stadium couldn’t clearly display what had happened, although he and Stoinis felt, the decision should not have stood.
“(It) just looked like there was clear daylight between the two gloves and the handle.
“But again, I have been into the third umpire room and the screens are big and everything's much clearer than me standing in the middle looking at a pretty pixelated screen,” said Labuschagne.
While not quite reaching as far as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did recently when he mentioned the possibility of a replay against Tottenham after an offside decision that wasn’t, Australia may approach the ICC about the DRS and how officials interpret what they see.
“I'm sure we'll get clarity or we’re going to seek clarity because it's a World Cup and we don't want small decisions that can be avoided to change the outcomes of games,” said Labuschagne.
Australia have lost their opening two matches at the World Cup, and are facing scrutiny over tactics and selection, something DRS can’t help them with.
South Africa move on to picturesque Dharamshala in the foothills of the Himalayas for their next clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday.
