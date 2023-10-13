Cricket

England’s ‘hungry’ Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

13 October 2023 - 08:07 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Dawid Malan of England plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India on Tuesday.
Dawid Malan of England plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India on Tuesday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England opener Dawid Malan feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.

Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.

The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.

“I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do,” the left-handed batter said.

“If I can score as many runs as I can and help contribute to wins, then hopefully, eventually people's opinions might change.”

While he often had to sit out in the past, Malan has been in red-hot form in recent months grabbing every possible opportunity to cement his place in the side.

His conversation rate has been particularly impressive. Since June last year, Malan crossed the 50-mark nine times and converted six of them into hundreds.

The batter attributed it to his hunger for runs that would keep him in the team.

“Just hungry, hungry to play and to do well, hungry to score runs and win games of cricket,” he said.

“I've wanted to be part of this team for so long, it's been impossible to break into with the players that have been so good.

“So, to get your opportunity and try to take it and enjoy it as long as it lasts.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

A cricketer who gets BLM, Rassie’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ blueprint

Van der Dussen’s durability and steadiness is critical to the rhythm with which the Proteas bat, as is the experience he provides
Sport
2 days ago

Malan, Topley shine as England crush Bangladesh

England revived their 50-overs World Cup title defence as Dawid Malan smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball in a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Execution with ball again in spotlight as Proteas prepare for Australia

Whether the Proteas’ good fortune can continue in Lucknow will be determined by striking a balance between leaving behind what happened in Delhi and ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘There is a lot of passion in this team’: Markram after Proteas’ big start in India

Aiden Markram was asked afterwards if South Africa had sent a message to the rest of the tournament with their dominant batting display against Sri ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a ...
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand's Santner relishing 'aggressive' role at World Cup

Mitchell Santner said he is enjoying the prospect of bowling more aggressively at the World Cup in India than he does back home after the New Zealand ...
Sport
2 days ago

India cracked ODI code with Test match approach against Australia

When T20 cricket is increasingly influencing the batting strategy in one-day internationals, India moved the other way on Sunday and adopted a Test ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to World Cup win over Australia

India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery ...
Sport
4 days ago

Frustration for Women's Proteas as another T20 against NZ rained out

The third T20 women's international between South Africa and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘I am happy, it could have been worse’ — Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to ... Soccer
  2. England’s ‘hungry’ Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs Cricket
  3. Fans throng hospitals for night's stay as India-Pakistan hysteria grips ... Cricket
  4. Bafana drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in 2023 Afcon Soccer
  5. Backrow and scrum battles could decide France vs Boks: Serge Betsen Sport

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...