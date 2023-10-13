England’s ‘hungry’ Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs

England opener Dawid Malan feels the pressure in every series he plays and believes the only way to lift it is by scoring match-winning knocks like the one he conjured against Bangladesh in Tuesday's World Cup contest.

Malan smashed a career-best 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England amass 364-9 and eventually canter to a comprehensive victory.

The 36-year-old hoped his latest heroics would ease the pressure to perform that accompanied him every time he walked out to bat.

“I feel like every series I'm under pressure, so you know for me to keep silencing people is all I can do,” the left-handed batter said.