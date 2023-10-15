India’s six-hitting machine Rohit brings PlayStation-like feel to batting

Umpire Marais Erasmus was not the only one marvelling at Rohit Sharma's six-hitting prowess during India's comprehensive victory in Saturday's World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan.

Watching him dismantle the Pakistan attack at the Narendra Modi Stadium, teammate Hardik Pandya, a formidable hitter himself, said it felt more “like PlayStation” than cricket with Rohit on the rampage.

Pakistan could not manage a single six but Rohit alone clobbered half a dozen as India, turbocharged by the skipper's 86 off 63 balls, completed a modest chase with nearly 20 overs to spare.

After hitting one of those monster sixes, the opener was seen flexing his muscle in front of a grinning Erasmus, an action he later explained to Pandya in a video released by the team.

“He was asking me the secret behind my big sixes, and if it had anything to do with the bat I use,” Rohit told Pandya.