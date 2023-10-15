Cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup ahead of Oz clash

15 October 2023 - 16:24 By Rohith Nair
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka alongside coach Chris Silverwood in the Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10. Shanaka has been ruled out of the tournament.
Image: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, meet Australia in Lucknow on Monday. 

Reuters

