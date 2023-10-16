Cricket

Buttler demands character from England after huge Afghanistan blow

16 October 2023 - 13:08 By Ian Ransom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
England captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott address the media after their ICC Cricket World Cup defeat against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.
England captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott address the media after their ICC Cricket World Cup defeat against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England captain Jos Buttler has called on his players to show resilience and character in the wake of a stunning loss to Afghanistan that has put their World Cup title defence on shaky ground.

England are fifth in the group standings with one win from three matches after the 69-run defeat, having been thrashed by New Zealand in their opening match. The top four at the end of the round robin phase advance to the semifinals.

Buttler said the Afghanistan result was a “big setback”.

“Before the tournament started we had a different idea of how the first three games would pan out,” he said. “We’ve got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief.

“There are a lot of excellent players in there and we haven’t played well enough today, but we must keep that belief.”

Winners of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but have yet to impress in the subcontinent.

Buttler conceded the England brains trust had misread the pitch and conditions, retaining an extra seamer after seeing India beat Afghanistan at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium last week with a similar attack.

“Obviously India went with the extra seamer as well and we thought the wicket would play similarly and maybe the dew would come in in the second half,” he said.

“The conditions didn’t play quite as we thought they would. The wicket didn’t play exactly how we thought it would play and the dew didn’t come inasmuch as we thought as well.”

Chris Woakes's struggles continued, the seamer conceding more than 10 runs an over and sending his first ball down the leg-side and through wicketkeeper Buttler for five wides.

Buttler said Woakes had not bowled at the level he was capable of but would not be drawn on potential selection changes ahead of their next match against undefeated South Africa.

“We’ll let tonight sink in and work out where we need to go from there,” he said. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Afghanistan shock champions England at Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England by 69 runs in a huge World Cup upset on Sunday, only their second-ever win in the tournament.
Sport
19 hours ago

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup ahead of Oz clash

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

India’s six-hitting machine Rohit brings PlayStation-like feel to batting

Umpire Marais Erasmus was not the only one marvelling at Rohit Sharma's six-hitting prowess during India's comprehensive victory in Saturday's World ...
Sport
1 day ago

Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record against Pakistan

India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ngidi's drive providing extra aggression for Proteas

Besides spending the winter seething over his axing from the Test team, Lungi Ngidi has also worked hard to get himself in shape for the World Cup, ...
Sport
1 day ago

DRS creates drama just like VAR at World Cup

While not quite in the same realm as Liverpool implying they’d like to have their recent Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur replayed, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas only worried about winning, not making statements: Rabada

With two wins on the trot to open their Cricket World Cup campaign, the Proteas are understandably feeling confident, but Kagiso Rabada says they ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Irrepressible Earl drives England into World Cup last four date with Boks Rugby
  2. France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win Rugby
  3. Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done Rugby
  4. Buttler demands character from England after huge Afghanistan blow Cricket
  5. Titans captain ‘Sibz’ Makhanya admits he hasn’t reached his potential but ... Sport

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...