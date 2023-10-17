South Africa panicked and instead of targeting the stumps served up a plethora of deliveries wide of the off-stump or pitched short, which allowed Van der Merwe and Dutch captain Scott Edwards to accelerate their team’s scoring rate.
Ragged Proteas bowling allows Dutch to set challenging target
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
The Proteas bowlers produced a sloppy performance, completely losing their composure in the last 10 overs to allow the Netherlands to set a competitive target of 245/8 in a rain-interrupted match in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
South Africa’s bowling lacked the efficiency and accuracy that was so prevalent against Australia last week as they conceded 32 extras — the second-highest score for the Dutch — with 21 of those wides. A basic strategy to hit the top of off-stump was seemingly eschewed.
Instead a number of short balls were poorly directed, while Marco Jansen’s control was lacking, particularly against the right-handers as he conceded six wides.
What could have caused such ill-discipline will undoubtedly be unpacked in the post-match debrief. When Temba Bavuma chose to field first after winning the toss, his decision was partly based on cloudy overhead conditions, which he hoped would aid swing at HPCA Stadium.
The match was delayed by two hours because of rain and reduced to 43 overs a side, with South Africa calling up Gerald Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi in the only change to the starting team from their win against Australia.
Though Jansen and new-ball partner Lungi Ngidi each bowled a maiden inside the first five overs of the innings, they also failed to assert control, with Jansen bowling a couple of wides in his first over. The Dutch openers were careful but Max O’ Dowd was able to hit four easy boundaries thanks to the width offered.
Kagiso Rabada replaced Ngidi and with his first ball induced a top edge from Vikramjit Singh that Heinrich Klaasen, running back from slip, did well to catch as the ball dropped over his shoulder.
Wickets came regularly thereafter, with four of the five that fell to seamers coming with deliveries that were pitched full. Singh and former South Africa under-19 player Sybrand Engelbrecht’s downfalls were both the result of short balls, which seemed to make the Proteas think that was the only way to take wickets.
It was poor thinking and worse execution, and when Roelof van der Merwe arrived at the crease and showed great intent — not only in how he swung at the ball but also how he ran between the wickets — the momentum of the innings changed.
South Africa panicked and instead of targeting the stumps served up a plethora of deliveries wide of the off-stump or pitched short, which allowed Van der Merwe and Dutch captain Scott Edwards to accelerate their team’s scoring rate.
The pair shared a partnership of 64 off only 37 balls for the eighth wicket, with Van der Merwe’s endeavour rubbing off on his captain. One late dab to third man off Coetzee, with Van der Merwe adjusting his bat after initially getting into position to sweep, illustrated the fun he was having, while the Proteas were left infuriated.
Edwards finished on 78 not out, hitting 10 fours and one six, while Aryan Dutt, the Netherlands No 10, smacked three sixes to finish with 23 not out off nine balls.
Ngidi, who also bowled six wides and threw in a no-ball as another gift, Jansen and Rabada all finished with two wickets apiece. After the early promise, however, they looked a ragged bunch in the last 10 overs, in which they conceded 105 runs.
