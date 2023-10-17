‘Timid’ Pakistan search for ways to revive World Cup campaign

Pakistan could not break their India jinx in the 50-overs World Cup on Saturday but more than their seven-wicket defeat by the arch-rivals, it was the manner in which they lost that is troubling the 1992 champions.

Hosts India, egged on by a 100,000-plus crowd at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium, maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan with a comprehensive victory, outperforming their rivals in all departments.

Pakistan, cruising at 155-2 in the 29th over, suffered a spectacular meltdown to be all out for 191 with more than seven overs left in their innings.

India then returned to lay bare Pakistan's bowling frailties and romped home with nearly 20 overs to spare in the lopsided blockbuster.