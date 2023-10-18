NZ punish sloppy Afghanistan to stretch winning streak

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth with a 149-run victory on Wednesday to stretch their winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup.

Three days after stunning defending champions England, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from sloppy fielding by Afghanistan, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 139 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

“Another great performance,” Latham, leading the side in absence of injured Kane Williamson, said after his team soared to the top of the points table.

“We were put under pressure some times. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed.”