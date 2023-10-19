Australia’s ‘annoyed’ Warner wants more DRS transparency

Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after falling foul of a line-ball dismissal at the World Cup in India.

Five-time champions Australia face Pakistan in their next group-stage match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson's out decision. The left-handed opener smashed his bat against his pad and yelled in the direction of Wilson as he exited.

Warner complained that players were in the dark over the workings of Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology used at the World Cup and other International Cricket Council events.

“I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works — it's just for the TV,” the 36-year-old told the Cricket Australia website.

“If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might [choose] not to refer or to refer.