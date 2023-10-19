Australia’s ‘annoyed’ Warner wants more DRS transparency
Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after falling foul of a line-ball dismissal at the World Cup in India.
Five-time champions Australia face Pakistan in their next group-stage match in Bengaluru on Friday.
Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson's out decision. The left-handed opener smashed his bat against his pad and yelled in the direction of Wilson as he exited.
Warner complained that players were in the dark over the workings of Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology used at the World Cup and other International Cricket Council events.
“I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works — it's just for the TV,” the 36-year-old told the Cricket Australia website.
“If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might [choose] not to refer or to refer.
“In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move. So there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation, but there has to be some accountability.”
Hawk-Eye showed the ball hitting leg stump in Warner's lbw dismissal against the Sri Lankans, returning an 'umpire's call' verdict.
Warner said that did not match what he saw on the replay shown on the big screen at the Lucknow stadium.
"[Wilson] said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given a decision.
“But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed [but] that's out of our control. I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just [to] myself.”
Teammate Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the win over Sri Lanka, declined to criticise the DRS after enjoying the benefit of it in his lbw dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama.
“We had that lbw off my bowling that went our way as well so I'm not going to try to judge DRS on what it does, I just let technology do its thing,” said the spinner.
skipper Pat Cummins said on Thursday the team's top order are working hard to set things right at the World Cup and a batting-friendly wicket like Bengaluru should provide the right platform to score plenty of runs against Pakistan.
Australia lost their first two matches without crossing 200 runs but the win against Sri Lanka move them up to seventh in the standings. However, their top order has failed to get going despite some promising starts.
Marnus Labuschagne is the only Australia batter to score more than 100 runs in the tournament so far and Cummins said it was important they stepped up in Bengaluru, where the team batting first has averaged 335 in the last three ODIs.
“Especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it's going to be high-scoring, smaller field. The pitch is always really good here,” Cummins said ahead of Friday's game.
“Batting is super important. I think the way the guys started the last game really set the tone. Mitchell [Marsh] and Davey [Warner] upfront from the first over taking the game on.
“That's what we want from our players and they're working really hard, they're doing all the right things. I'm sure plenty of runs are around the corner.”
Pakistan started the tournament with two wins before losing to India to be fourth place.
Cummins said the Asian side are “well-structured”, identifying Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam as their biggest batting threats while Hasan Ali has been the pick of Pakistan's fast bowlers with seven wickets.
Reuters