Cricket

Kohli hits hundred as India crush Bangladesh

19 October 2023 - 18:13 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India top order batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century during 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup against Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium.
India top order batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century during 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup against Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home World Cup and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a clinical seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Proteas need to dust themselves off before England challenge: Maharaj

While the Proteas would like to put distance between their defeat to the Netherlands and their next match against England, reviewing the reasons for ...
Sport
4 hours ago

It was a clinical bowling effort by India, considering they were one bowler short from early in the match after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in his first over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. As usual, it’s about scrums and physicality for Boks against England Rugby
  2. Galaxy dedicate win to Parker, Mokwena says Zungu’s tackle was not malicious Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates legend Phil ‘Jones’ Setshedi has died Soccer
  4. Kohli hits hundred as India crush Bangladesh Cricket
  5. Proteas need to dust themselves off before England challenge: Maharaj Cricket

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...