Cricket

Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase

20 October 2023 - 07:25 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India top order batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century and winning runs during their 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium.
India top order batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century and winning runs during their 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh at MCA International Stadium.
Image: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Virat Kohli gave another demonstration of his ability to anchor successful run chases in Thursday's World Cup match against Bangladesh, and a 48th one-day international hundred was the icing on the cake for the 34-year-old.

A victory target of 257 on an excellent batting track was never likely to test India's formidable line-up against Bangladesh's modest bowling attack.

An 88-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone for India's chase, and the familiar sight of Kohli staying put to seal victory sent the capacity crowd at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium into raptures.

Kohli refused singles more than once before smashing a six to bring up his century and secure India's fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

Proteas will know where they stand once they confront Stokes and Co

South Africa's most formidable test of the Cricket World Cup thus far is made more intriguing by how they will respond to their poor performance ...
Sport
10 hours ago

"I wanted to make a big contribution," said player-of-the-match Kohli, glistening with sweat after scoring his third 50-plus score of the tournament in four innings.

"I've had a few fifties in World Cups and haven't converted them so I wanted to finish the game this time around and hang around to the end, which is what I've done over the years for the team."

Only compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (49) has more ODI hundreds than Kohli, who could not have asked for an easier start to his innings of 103 not out.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud bounced out Rohit (48) but followed up with a no-ball with Kohli on strike.

Kohli smashed the resultant free-hit for four, but replays confirmed Mahmud had overstepped again, which led to another free-hit that Kohli smacked for six.

India's winning streak continues as Kohli ton helps them crush Bangladesh

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home Cricket World Cup and cruised to a clinical ...
Sport
14 hours ago

"I was telling Shubman it was a dream start for me with two free-hits. It calms you and lets you get into the innings," Kohli said.

"The pitch was pretty good. It allowed me to play my game and hit the gaps."

Ravindra Jadeja also stood out for India, claiming two crucial wickets and taking a stunning catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

"Sorry for stealing it from Jaddu," Kohli said, referring to Jadeja.

"There is a great atmosphere in the changing room. We're loving each other's company. The spirit is there for everyone to see on the field.

"We understand it's a long tournament and you need to create some momentum for the guys to come out and play like this."

Australia’s ‘annoyed’ Warner wants more DRS transparency

Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Proteas need to dust themselves off before England challenge: Maharaj

While the Proteas would like to put distance between their defeat to the Netherlands and their next match against England, reviewing the reasons for ...
Sport
17 hours ago

NZ punish sloppy Afghanistan to stretch winning streak

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth with a 149-run victory on Wednesday to stretch their winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase Cricket
  2. A Springboks vs All Blacks World Cup final is not guaranteed: Bob Skinstad Sport
  3. Proteas will know where they stand once they confront Stokes and Co Sport
  4. Jake White expects black-and-blue URC, Champions Cup season for Bulls Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must stamp their authority against England Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...