Klaasen’s 109, which came off only 67 balls, allowed South Africa to reach 399/7, on what is a batting paradise at the venue which hosted the 2011 World Cup final. That South Africa were able to reach that total, was also in no small part down to Marco Jansen who bided his time at the start of his innings, before finishing with 7 not out, an innings that lasted 42 balls an included three fours and six sixes.
Klaasen’s joy was completely understandable. It was an innings that demanded not just physical fitness but mental fortitude also, along with patience and head smarts.
South Africa had given themselves a perfect platform thanks to Reeza Hendricks superb 85 and a gritty innings of 60 by Rassie van der Dussen. However the loss of Aiden Markram and David Miller in quick success in the 35th and 37th overs, risked all the hard work being undone.
Henricks, had woken up on Saturday thinking he’d only be carrying drinks — which as it turned out was almost as important as fielding given the conditions — but found out five minutes before the toss that he’d be replacing Temba Bavuma who’d picked up a stomach bug.
It took Hendricks 14 balls before he scored his first run, with England’s new ball bowling of the highest quality. But once he’d drive David Willey to the cover boundary for four, Hendricks settled and unfurled an array of glorious shots, the highlights of which were two inside/out sixes over extra cover off Joe Root’s, part-time off-spin.
Heinrich shows his Klaas with gutsy century
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Heinrich Klaasen produced one of the most heroic batting displays of his career, battling oppressive conditions and a mini-collapse that could have knocked South Africa’s innings off kilter, to score a hundred of rich quality and no little courage.
With temperatures in the high 30s, and humidity making breathing difficult, Klaasen with sweat pouring off him, marshalled the latter stages of the Proteas innings, needing regular fluid intake while around him, the English players were dropping like flies.
Klaasen summoned the energy to bash Mark Wood for six over long on and then clipped a leg-stump full toss for four, to bring up the fourth hundred of his career — arguably his best. Adrenalin took over in the celebration, as he roared in delight, getting a little too close to Wood for his liking, something Klaasen apologised for a few moments later.
Root was forced into bowling earlier than England captain Jos Buttler, who won the toss, would have liked, after Reece Topley, had to leave the field with an injured finger, picked up while trying stop a straight drive off his own bowling.
England’s bowlers and field struggled desperately with the conditions: Adil Rashid had difficulty breathing, Willey battled cramps as did Root, while the rest were taking on fluids at regular intervals.
Hendricks and Van der Dussen, shared a 121-run partnership for the second wicket after Quinton de Kock’s early dismissal. Rashid took both of their wickets to keep England in touch, and then the double strikes from Topley, who returned to the field after getting treatment for his injured finger, might have put them on top.
Markram was superbly caught on the square leg boundary by Jonny Bairstow and Miller followed him a short while later to leave South Africa on 243/5 in the 37th over.
That exposed their lengthy tail, but Jansen, who has expressed a greater love for batting than bowling, then showed everyone exactly why. He and Klaasen were patient just trying to steer the innings to the last eight overs, but then Klaasen pounded a couple of boundaries off Topley in the 42nd over to change the momentum of the innings.
Nineteen runs were scored off the 44th over, also bowled by Topley, that included a thunderous straight six and by that stage Klaasen, needing a drink after almost every ball, summoned something from deep within himself to help South Africa post a substantial total.
It was a case of mind over matter, as he bashed his way to a glorious century, that included 12 fours and four sixes, while Jansen’s timely intervention, saw the pair share a partnership of 151 off only 77 balls. South Africa scored 143 runs in the last 10 overs against an exhausted England attack
