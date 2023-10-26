Healthy Bavuma wary of a Pakistan entirely capable of catching fire

With the Proteas right in the midst of the most hectic part of their round-robin schedule, it wasn’t at all surprising that just eight players chose to attend Thursday evening’s optional training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Including Tuesday's match in Mumbai against Bangladesh, the Proteas are playing four matches in 13 days, a demanding schedule whatever the circumstances but made that much tougher with the vast travel across India involved.

On top of that, their opponents on Friday, Pakistan, are journeying towards the last chance saloon in a tournament that, after two weeks of tedium, is finally filled with jeopardy.

South Africa are not vulnerable yet, but are understandably wary of taking their foot off the pedal lest they get dragged into what is turning into a dogfight for the semifinal spots.

The Proteas will welcome back captain Temba Bavuma, who said he was feeling “close to normal physically” after a bout of gastro. Friday’s team will also contain wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, with a decision about which of the quick bowlers will sit out left until a final assessment of the pitch.