Healthy Bavuma wary of a Pakistan entirely capable of catching fire

26 October 2023 - 17:12 By Stuart Hess in Chennai
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and bowling coach Eric Simons during a nets session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. South Africa have since moved to Chennai. where they meet Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and bowling coach Eric Simons during a nets session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. South Africa have since moved to Chennai. where they meet Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

With the Proteas right in the midst of the most hectic part of their round-robin schedule, it wasn’t at all surprising that just eight players chose to attend Thursday evening’s optional training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Including Tuesday's match in Mumbai against Bangladesh, the Proteas are playing four matches in 13 days, a demanding schedule whatever the circumstances but made that much tougher with the vast travel across India involved. 

On top of that, their opponents on Friday, Pakistan, are journeying towards the last chance saloon in a tournament that, after two weeks of tedium, is finally filled with jeopardy. 

South Africa are not vulnerable yet, but are understandably wary of taking their foot off the pedal lest they get dragged into what is turning into a dogfight for the semifinal spots. 

The Proteas will welcome back captain Temba Bavuma, who said he was feeling “close to normal physically” after a bout of gastro. Friday’s team will also contain wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, with a decision about which of the quick bowlers will sit out left until a final assessment of the pitch.

South Africa suspect it will spin, which is the way at this venue. In their win against Pakistan here on Monday, the Afghanistanis bowled 38 overs of spin. The Proteas are relying heavily on bowling coach Eric Simons, who has been on the Chennai Super Kings coaching staff for almost a decade.

“With his experience, obviously from having coached in this part of the world, there're nuggets of gold coming from Eric,” Bavuma said.

Simons would have sat in many team meetings where MS Dhoni, the wily Chennai skipper, would have formulated plans to spin opposing teams in knots.

Besides the frontline duo of Shamsi and Maharaj, it would come as no surprise if Aiden Markram, whose off-breaks have hitherto been unused in this tournament, was to play a part with the ball too. 

For their part, Pakistan’s spinners have struggled throughout this tournament. All four are averaging over 90, which isn’t helping a bowling unit that has lacked penetration. 

Still, Bavuma remains wary.

“I saw one report that described them as ‘mercurial’,” he said. “I had to Google what that meant. It spoke about how a team can be good one day and not so good the next. So, we want to make sure that when they're good, we are good too.” 

The Proteas’ record against Pakistan in ICC ODI events is not dominant. South Africa have won three of the five World Cup matches but those two defeats have come in the last two tournaments. Those were in Auckland in 2015, when Pakistan, also with their backs to the wall, unleashed all manner fast bowling fury to successfully defend 222; while at Lord’s in 2019 a battered and bruised Proteas were smashed by 49 runs. 

“I had them as one of the top four teams at the end of the group stages,” Bavuma said.

For all their problems, which aren’t helped by them, for security reasons, being confined to their hotel rooms — something players from other teams don’t have to endure — Friday’s is the type of match where Pakistan can catch fire.

“With everything that is happening around their team, the things that are not happening well for them, I think that humbles us as a team and it really gets us, I guess, to just pull ourselves back and make sure we still focus on playing good cricket,” Bavuma said.

