Malan declines to blame coach Mott for England’s dismal title defence

01 November 2023 - 11:53 By Amlan Chakraborty
England's Chris Woakes with Dawid Malan during a practice session at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

England opener Dawid Malan thinks it is unfair to blame coach Matthew Mott for the team's shambolic title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

The holders stay rooted to the bottom of the table after five losses in six matches and are only mathematically alive in the race for a place in the semifinals.

Their only win in the tournament came against Bangladesh and Sunday's defeat at the hands of table-toppers India was their fourth successive loss.

“Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” Malan told BBC Sport ahead of their next match against a resurgent Australia on Saturday.

“As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope. We are being given everything we need to perform.

“The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been, we just haven't been able to find a way to get wins on the board.

“It has been frustrating from a players' point of view because we know we're better than that.”

For a star-studded batting line-up, England have not managed a 200-plus total in their last three matches and could not last their full quota of 50 overs in their last four outings.

“We've played six games now and we've not been anywhere near where we wanted to be so it is disappointing from that point of view,” Malan said.

“It is really hard to sum up. We just can't seem to get anything going at the moment or any rhythm or momentum. We're not used to being in this position.”

England need a top-eight finish to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and 36-year-old Malan said they would try to produce their best form in their remaining group matches.

“I'm pretty sure I'll be done for that but I'd love the guys to play in that Hopefully we can find the momentum and finish the World Cup on a high.” 

Reuters

