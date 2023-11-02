Shami, Siraj on fire as India smash Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory on Thursday, becoming the second side to book a semifinal spot.

The Proteas were the first team to confirm their place in their 190-run win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

The huge defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to four for three runs.