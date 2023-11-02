Cricket

Shami, Siraj on fire as India smash Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot

02 November 2023 - 17:35 By Sudipto Ganguly
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka to become India's all-time leading wicket-taker in World Cup cricket in their match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka to become India's all-time leading wicket-taker in World Cup cricket in their match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Some fiery fast bowling from India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj lit up their World Cup encounter with Sri Lanka and helped the unbeaten hosts secure a thumping 302-run victory on Thursday, becoming the second side to book a semifinal spot.

The Proteas were the first team to confirm their place in their 190-run win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament and arguably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target.

The huge defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to four for three runs.

While spotlight has been on the batters, Proteas bowlers are shining

Four times in the 2023 Cricket World Cup when Kagiso Rabada and the rest of the Proteas bowlers have stepped onto the field to do their particular ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Coming into the attack next, Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India's juggernaut rolled on. Shami finished with 5-18 while Siraj took 3-16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55, their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill earlier hit commanding fifties and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 357 for eight.

After Kohli and Gill fell to left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka in quick succession, India's number four Shreyas Iyer provided the late flourish to the innings with a 56-ball 82.

Iyer hit three fours and six sixes in his knock before Madushanka, who finished with 5-80, dismissed the local batter to pick up his first five-wicket haul in the format.

Madushanka gave Sri Lanka a dream start by dismissing in-form India captain Rohit Sharma with the second ball of the innings after the island nation won the toss and decided to bowl on a hot and humid day at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli then made 88 off 94 balls while Gill scored a run-a-ball 92 to put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword. Gill survived a dropped catch on eight while Kohli also got an early reprieve on 10 during his knock.

Reuters

READ MORE

Proteas march to semis with thumping win over nemesis New Zealand

The Proteas drew a line through another unwanted World Cup streak, beating New Zealand by 190 runs and confirming their spot in the semifinals with ...
Sport
23 hours ago

De Kock’s determination galvanising Proteas teammates: Van der Dussen

Quinton de Kock is giving every ounce of himself to South Africa’s World Cup campaign, in a way that has surprised his teammates, but which has also ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Newfound sense of selflessness driving Proteas at the World Cup

The Proteas, through the trials and tribulations of the last four years, seemed to have galvanised as a unit
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock becomes first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup

Quinton de Kock’s merrymaking tour de force through India continued at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in front of a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spin twins Maharaj, Shamsi filling big role as Proteas tentatively eye a trophy

Just one win from the three upcoming matches will send South Africa to the semifinals
Sport
1 day ago

Malan declines to blame coach Mott for England’s dismal title defence

England opener Dawid Malan thinks it is unfair to blame coach Matthew Mott for the team's shambolic title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India.
Sport
1 day ago

Pakistan stay alive in semifinal race, Bangladesh eliminated

Former champions Pakistan kept alive their slender chances of making the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup with a comprehensive seven-wicket ...
Sport
1 day ago

Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign

A spirited Afghanistan upset another former champion on Monday when Hashmatullah Shahidi's men defeated 1996 winners Sri Lanka by seven wickets to ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. While spotlight has been on the batters, Proteas bowlers are shining Cricket
  2. WATCH | Joburg and Soweto erupt as Boks bring city to standstill Rugby
  3. Shami, Siraj on fire as India smash Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot Cricket
  4. POLL | How does it reflect on PSL bosses that Sundowns reached the AFL final? Soccer
  5. WATCH LIVE | Springboks' victory tour Rugby

Latest Videos

Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks
WATCH: Crowds cheer rugby world champion Springboks in Pretoria