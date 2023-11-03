Cricket

Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World Cup

03 November 2023 - 17:33 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rahmat Shah of Afghanistan plays a shot as Scott Edwards of Netherlands keeps during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Lucknow, India.
Rahmat Shah of Afghanistan plays a shot as Scott Edwards of Netherlands keeps during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match at BRSABVE Cricket Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Lucknow, India.
Image: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Afghanistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals alive after beating the Netherlands by seven wickets in a low-scoring group game on Friday.

Afghanistan climbed to fifth in the standings with eight points, behind New Zealand on net run rate. The top four teams move into the last four.

Afghanistan had won only one game in two previous World Cups, but the Asian side now have four wins in the tournament in India having also beaten defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Chasing 180 for victory after the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first, Afghanistan were 55-2 but Rahmat Shah scored a breezy 52 off 54 balls to set the platform for a comfortable chase.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made an unbeaten 56 to guide Afghanistan home in the 32nd over, smashing the winning runs with his sixth boundary.

Mayhem engulfs Kolkata as Proteas and India set for heated clash

There’s a natural hum in the Bengali capital.
Sport
4 hours ago

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck in the first over when he trapped opener Wesley Barresi lbw to claim his 100th ODI wicket and the next four Dutch batters were all run out after mix-ups.

Max O'Dowd (42) looked set for a big score with nine fours but was run out by fine work in the deep from Azmatullah Omarzai, who shattered the stumps with a direct hit as the opener's dive was in vain.

Captain Scott Edwards — top scorer for the Dutch at the tournament — was run out first ball by Afghan keeper Ikram Alikhil when he played a shot and stepped out of the crease not knowing where the ball was.

Sybrand Engelbrecht was the lone middle order batter to provide resistance with a patient 58 but the Dutch were all out for 179 in the 47th over, with Alikhil involved in six dismissals and Mohammad Nabi picked up three wickets.

MORE:

STUART HESS | World Cup tour diary: bit of a (de) c**k-up

Notes from the Road from Stuart Hess on tour at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
Sport
2 days ago

LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade

Hundreds of Springbok supporters filled the FNB Bank City precinct to get a glimpse of the World Champions as they paraded through the Johannesburg ...
Sport
22 hours ago

While spotlight has been on the batters, Proteas bowlers are shining

Four times in the 2023 Cricket World Cup when Kagiso Rabada and the rest of the Proteas bowlers have stepped onto the field to do their particular ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock becomes first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup

Quinton de Kock’s merrymaking tour de force through India continued at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in front of a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘I’d rather win the World Cup and score no runs than score all the runs and not ... Cricket
  2. Jose Riveiro wants Pirates to show what they are made of against Richards Bay ... Soccer
  3. Mayhem engulfs Kolkata as Proteas and India set for heated clash Cricket
  4. Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World Cup Cricket
  5. WATCH | Siya Kolisi places the 2023 Rugby World Cup alongside the 1995, 2007 ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...