Cricket

New Zealand crush Sri Lanka, put one foot in World Cup semis

09 November 2023 - 16:54 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
New Zealand's Devon Conway hits a four against Pakistan.
New Zealand's Devon Conway hits a four against Pakistan.
Image: REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

New Zealand returned to winning ways at the World Cup after a four-match slump as they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday and all but secured their place in the semifinal.

Opening batsmen Devon Conway (45) and Rachin Ravindra (42) got fourth-placed New Zealand's chase of 172 off to a fast start and Daryl Mitchell (43) got them close before they crossed the finish line in 23.2 overs.

Victory left New Zealand on 10 points and in pole position to bag the last semifinal spot and join India, South Africa and Australia. Pakistan will now need to beat England by a massive margin on Saturday to leapfrog New Zealand on net run rate.

Earlier, seamer Trent Boult and off-spinner Mitchell Santner landed timely blows as Sri Lanka limped to 171 all out after an early blitz by Kusal Perera (51) and a defiant late effort by Maheesh Theekshana (38 not out).

Enoch Nkwe hopeful majority of current Proteas squad will be available for 2027 World Cup in SA

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe hopes that the majority of the current Proteas squad will be available for the 2027 tournament that will be hosted in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off early, as Boult (3/37) and Tim Southee (1/52) tore through the Sri Lanka top order to leave them in trouble at 32/3 inside five overs.

Perera, who was dropped on zero by Tom Latham in the second over, punished New Zealand with a 22-ball 50 but lost another partner when Boult trapped Charith Asalanka lbw to turn up the heat on the 1996 champions.

A fit-again Lockie Ferguson (2/35) struck in his second over to dismiss the aggressive Perera as Sri Lanka collapsed to 70/5 and eventually folded in the 47th over for a modest total after Santner (2/22) and Ravindra (2/21) joined the party.

Santner curtailed Sri Lanka during a crucial phase of the innings and removed Angelo Mathews (16) and Dhananjaya de Silva (19) before Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka (19) frustrated New Zealand with a 10th-wicket stand of 43.

READ MORE:

Will Phehlukwayo get a game against Afghanistan?

All attention on Afghanistan then, well, sort of.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ice-cream to underwear: top Indian brands turn to cricketers in World Cup advertising frenzy

Indian players are the most popular, but the Proteas have been on local TV too
Sport
1 day ago

Afghanistan and South Africa need a psychological boost after brutal defeats

How do you go again, after a heartbreaking loss like the one Afghanistan suffered on Tuesday night, knowing you’d given the principle of that defeat ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Shakib leads Bangladesh to win after ‘time out’ drama

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan triggered a debate on the spirit of cricket before smashing a rapid 82 in their three-wicket victory against 1996 ...
Sport
3 days ago

'We won't over analyse on bad performance,' says Proteas bowling coach Eric Simons

Having removed themselves geographically and emotionally from the outcome in Kolkata, the Proteas believe more good than bad emerged from their ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Riveiro looks to the future as he chases first league victory over Soweto ... Soccer
  2. Injury-plagued Sharks determined to end URC tour on a high, take aim at ... Rugby
  3. New Zealand crush Sri Lanka, put one foot in World Cup semis Cricket
  4. Enoch Nkwe hopeful majority of current Proteas squad will be available for 2027 ... Cricket
  5. Caf, beIN Sports recommit to each other after resolving dispute Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations