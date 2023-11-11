Cricket

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension — sports minister

11 November 2023 - 15:36 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President of Sri Lanka's cricket board Shammi Silva speaks during a press conference after Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 11,2023.
President of Sri Lanka's cricket board Shammi Silva speaks during a press conference after Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 11,2023.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka will appeal over its suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC), sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Saturday, after the national team's dismal World Cup performance.

The ICC, the sport's governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership with immediate effect on Friday, citing government interference in cricket in the country.

Sri Lanka's ministry of sport moved to dismiss the SLC board and replace it with an interim committee in the wake of the country's poor World Cup performance, but the country's Court of Appeal has put that move on hold.

In addition, the parliament in Colombo last Thursday unanimously adopted a proposal to remove the SLC leadership.

Speaking on Saturday, Ranasinghe denied there was political interference in the running of Sri Lankan cricket, however, and said the ICC move had been made without any consultation.

STUART HESS | World Cup tour diary: Tight security, travel mayhem and allure of Indian players

It is worth outlining the security procedure at Indian airports because they make little sense. Before a traveler even gets into a terminal there is ...
Sport
1 day ago

“This is not the way. When ICC or any other body apply a ban they have a long procedure ... but this was a surprise, and it is not ethical,” Ranasinghe told reporters.

“How can they condemn our country like this?”

SLC officials separately denied corruption allegations and said they would work with Ranasinghe to get the ICC suspension lifted.

Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup. They sit ninth in the 10-team standings and are out of the competition.

After the resignation of SLC secretary Mohan de Silva and the sacking of the board, Ranasinghe said he had replaced them with an interim committee chaired by World Cup-winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

But ousted SLC president Shammi Silva went to court to fight the dismissal and has been granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

MORE:

Enoch Nkwe hopeful majority of current Proteas squad will be available for 2027 World Cup in SA

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe hopes that the majority of the current Proteas squad will be available for the 2027 tournament that will be hosted in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Indian politicians use World Cup for free publicity as general election draws nearer

It is an enormously important competition for India and for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi
Sport
1 day ago

Phehlukwayo stars in what is likely to be his only World Cup match

The Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams
Sport
6 hours ago

Van der Dussen asking SA to bat second does not mean they will lose

It won’t be as simple as winning the toss and batting when South Africa and Australia meet in the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata, even though both ...
Sport
10 hours ago

SA end round-robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan

If South Africa hope to return to this vainglorious concrete edifice in a little over a week’s time, they will have to produce a performance of ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Third time lucky for Riveiro as Pirates claim derby bragging rights with win ... Soccer
  2. 'Can't fault the players' says Spurs boss after second-string team lose at ... Soccer
  3. Tough weekend for SA URC sides in Italy as Stormers go down to Benetton Rugby
  4. Chiefs' interim coach Johnson goes for Khune's experience in Soweto derby Soccer
  5. Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly adds spice to Soweto derby, says he's not scared ... Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations