Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands at World Cup

12 November 2023 - 18:20 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after reaching his century in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds as World Cup hosts India geared up for the semifinals with a crushing 160-run victory over the Netherlands on Sunday to keep their 100% record intact with nine group wins.

After their colleagues had departed after breezy fifties on a good M Chinnaswamy Stadium track, Iyer (128 not out) struck his fourth ODI ton before Rahul (102) exploded as the duo lit up the stage on the Hindu festival of Diwali to get India to 410-4.

Requiring a record World Cup chase to win, the bottom-placed Dutch got good starts from Max O'Dowd (30), Colin Ackermann (35), Sybrand Engelbrecht (45) and Teja Nidamanuru (54) but never threatened and were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2-29) overcame a throat injury suffered in a dropped catch to dazzle alongside Kuldeep Yadav (2-41), Jasprit Bumrah (2-33) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-49) to secure victory for India, who face New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Iyer reached his century in 84 balls and finished with 10 fours and five sixes while Rahul needed only 62 balls for his ton, getting there with two huge sixes in the last over that took India past 400.

The duo forged a 208-run partnership — the highest fourth-wicket stand in World Cups — as India scored 126 runs in their final 10 overs to post the third total above 400 in the event.

India put the Netherlands to the sword after winning the toss and opting to bat as skipper Rohit Sharma (61) and Shubman Gill (51) smashed boundaries at will to give them a superb platform with 91 runs in the power play.

Gill was severe on the bowlers with three fours and four sixes, but the world's top-ranked batsman found the man in the deep while taking on a short one from Paul van Meekeren after reaching his 12th half-century.

The Netherlands chipped away and were rewarded when Bas de Leede had Rohit caught at wide long-on, but Kohli (51) and Iyer took India past 200 runs in the 29th over with a 71-run stand.

Kohli delighted the crowd with a wide array of shots after a shaky start to his quest to reach 50 ODI tons and eclipse Sachin Tendulkar's record, but Roelof van der Merwe briefly silenced fans by breaking his stumps with a flatter one.

Reuters

MORE:

Bubbly young pup Coetzee sets Proteas record he hopes will be broken soon

Pressure? What pressure? If he could, Gerald Coetzee would play the World Cup semifinal right now.
Sport
10 hours ago

Proteas going for broke against Aussies

The Proteas won’t attempt to fool themselves into thinking that Thursday’s semifinal against Australia is ‘just another match.’
Sport
21 hours ago

Phehlukwayo stars in what is likely to be his only World Cup match

The Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams
Sport
1 day ago

SA end round-robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan

If South Africa hope to return to this vainglorious concrete edifice in a little over a week’s time, they will have to produce a performance of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Centurion Marsh sinks Bangladesh as Australia keep winning at World Cup

Mitchell Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semifinals by cruising to their seventh ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension — sports minister

Sri Lanka will appeal over its suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC), sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Saturday, after the ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand crush Sri Lanka, put one foot in World Cup semis

New Zealand returned to winning ways at the World Cup after a four-match slump as they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets at the M Chinnaswamy ...
Sport
3 days ago
