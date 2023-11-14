Cricket

Favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps: NZ skipper Taylor

14 November 2023 - 12:13 By Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
New Zealand captain Ross Taylor. File photo
New Zealand captain Ross Taylor. File photo
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

India are favourites heading into their World Cup semifinal against New Zealand but the hosts will be nervous about facing a side who are at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor said.

The Kiwis meet the hosts at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (10.30am SA time).

Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semifinal at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

“Four years ago India went into the semifinal in Manchester as the form side in the tournament while we were more focused on ensuring our net run rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four,” Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

“This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage.

“But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side.”

India are the only side to win all nine of their group matches this year, including a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala, but Taylor said conditions would be different at the batter-friendly Wankhede Stadium.

“When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first 10 overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three,” Taylor said.

“There's Shubman Gill, the No 1 player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle-order under pressure.

“If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance.

“When they're bowling, it's similar. You want to score runs but it's also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Nkwe borrows from Barcelona to form Proteas doctrine titled ‘Artistic Hunters’

'In cricket terms, if you lose quick wickets, how do you rebuild without putting yourself under pressure and continue to move the game forward?'
Sport
15 hours ago

India coach Dravid hails Iyer as backbone of middle order

India coach Rahul Dravid described Shreyas Iyer as the backbone of their middle order after the batsman made an unbeaten 128 in Sunday's World Cup ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Southern hemisphere bucks predictions in Indian World Cup

It was the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Virender Sehwag who confidently predicted before the World Cup that it would be dominated by Asian teams.
Sport
1 day ago

Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of Proteas semifinal: Maxwell

Australia head into Thursday's World Cup semifinal against South Africa with the same excitement in the dressing room that propelled them to their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management

While hardly David Beckham’s metatarsal, news that Temba Bavuma’s hamstring strain is showing signs of improvement will come as a fillip to the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph

Most cricketers would argue that good preparations make for good World Cup campaigns but after an injury-plagued buildup and a string of other ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Bubbly young pup Coetzee sets Proteas record he hopes will be broken soon

Pressure? What pressure? If he could, Gerald Coetzee would play the World Cup semifinal right now.
Sport
2 days ago

Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands at World Cup

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds as World Cup hosts India geared up for the semifinals with a crushing 160-run victory over the Netherlands on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Centurion Marsh sinks Bangladesh as Australia keep winning at World Cup

Mitchell Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semifinals by cruising to their seventh ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Broos hoping for a better support for Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium Soccer
  2. Favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps: NZ skipper Taylor Cricket
  3. Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of Proteas semifinal: Maxwell Cricket
  4. Winning AFL for Sundowns Rulani Mokwena showed he has a nose for gold Sport
  5. Nkwe borrows from Barcelona to form Proteas doctrine titled ‘Artistic Hunters’ Sport

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police