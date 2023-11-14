Favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps: NZ skipper Taylor

India are favourites heading into their World Cup semifinal against New Zealand but the hosts will be nervous about facing a side who are at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor said.

The Kiwis meet the hosts at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (10.30am SA time).

Taylor was part of the New Zealand team that dashed India's hopes in the 2019 semifinal at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old backed them to cause another upset in Mumbai on Wednesday that would send them into a third consecutive final.

“Four years ago India went into the semifinal in Manchester as the form side in the tournament while we were more focused on ensuring our net run rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four,” Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

“This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage.