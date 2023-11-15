Kohli breaks Tendulkar record to help India set NZ huge target in semifinal

India's Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred in one-dayers to power the unbeaten hosts to 397 for four wickets against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli's knock of 117 off 113 balls gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar with the Indian batting great present in the stands to applaud.

After scampering for two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his mark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England soccer captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation.

The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took three wickets for 100.

Shreyas Iyer's blistering 105, which came off just 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India's innings.