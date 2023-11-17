POLL | Did the Proteas choke during their match against Australia?

Hopes for the Proteas to move to the finals of the Men's Cricket World Cup were shattered by Australia on Thursday.
Despite their efforts, South Africa never had enough of their best game or runs, but did they choke during their clash with the Aussies?
Australia were simply the better team on the Eden Gardens field in Thursday's semifinal. They out-bowled and out-fielded the Proteas. They were more assertive at the start of their innings compared to South Africa, and they were allowed to be because the Proteas weren’t as precise with the new ball as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had been for Australia.
The opening, after Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to do the thing his side is most comfortable with, to bat, was ultimately where the match was lost. There can be no coming back from 24/4 after 12 overs, even with David Miller producing a magnificent hundred (101) and the partnerships he forged that took South Africa past 200.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Social media users shared their disappointment about the team not proceeding to the final.
