Cricket

Cummins says World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year

20 November 2023 - 11:02 By Shrivathsa Sridhar in Ahmedabad
Australia captain Pat Cummins takes a selfie with fans and the trophy after winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said Sunday's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final win over India that earned his nation a record-extending sixth title in the format marked the pinnacle of a spectacular 2023 season for the team.

Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes against arch-rivals England, won the World Test Championship Final against India before beating Rohit Sharma's side by six wickets at Ahmedabad to lift one-day cricket's ultimate prize.

“That's huge, I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this,” Cummins said, as the Australians silenced over 90,000 fans for much of the game.

“It's been a big year for everyone — Ashes, World Test Championship and top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you'll remember for the rest of your life.

“You only get a shot at it every four years. Even if you have a 10-year career, you might only get two chances at it. And yeah, it's just the whole cricket world stops with this World Cup. So it doesn't get any better.”

Cummins has grown in stature as a captain during the course of the World Cup, which Australia began with two straight losses. Mitchell Starc heaped praise on his pace bowling colleague for masterminding wins in the next nine games.

“Pat has been phenomenal all tournament with his decision-making,” Starc said. “That's capped off an unbelievable eight weeks for his team. I have no words.

“Between Pat and all our coaches, it's been an incredible winter. I don't think you can write a script to top the winter we've had. To win a World Cup in India, it's been a fantastic eight weeks.

“It's been tough but gee whizz it has been successful and enjoyable.”

Cummins said Australia's triumph had made him fall in love with 50-over cricket again even as questions about the future of the format linger.

“I think the scenario where every game really matters does [make it] a bit different to just a bilateral. The World Cup's got such rich history, I'm sure it's going to be around for a long time,” Cummins said.

“There's so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. I think there's definitely a place.”

Reuters

