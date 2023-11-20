India dominate World Cup XI, De Kock gets nod for Proteas

Six players from finalists India and two from champions Australia were selected in the World Cup team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday's six-wicket victory.