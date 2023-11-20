Cricket

India dominate World Cup XI, De Kock gets nod for Proteas

20 November 2023 - 13:25 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Quinton de Kock of the Proteas plays a shot on his way to smashing 174 in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 24.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Six players from finalists India and two from champions Australia were selected in the World Cup team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday's six-wicket victory.

Maxwell scored a double century against Afghanistan and a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands.

The Proteas' Quinton de Kock was named as the team's opener, the only South African in the tournament XI. De Kock was the third-highest scorer in the World Cup with 594 runs at an average of 59 and who scored the most centuries (four) helping South Africa reach the semifinals, where they lost against Australia.

De Kock became the first wicketkeeper to score 500 plus runs and effect 20 dismissals in a single World Cup. His 174 against Bangladesh was the third-highest score of the tournament. 

The best and (some of the) worst of the Cricket World Cup

TimesLIVE looks at mostly the best aspects, but also some of the worst, of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Sport
4 hours ago

Young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, 23, the World Cup's joint fourth-highest wicket-tacker (20 at and average of 19.80), was the only other South African to be named, though as 12th man.

The selection panel consisted of West Indies great Ian Bishop, former Australia batter Shane Watson and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, among others.

Team of the Tournament:

1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) — 594 runs at 59.40

2. Rohit Sharma (capt) (India) — 597 runs at 54.27

3. Virat Kohli (India) — 765 runs at 95.62

4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) — 552 runs at 69

5. KL Rahul (India) — 452 runs at 75.33

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) — 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) — 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) — 20 wickets at 18.65

9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) — 21 wickets at 25

10. Adam Zampa (Australia) — 23 wickets at 22.39

11. Mohammed Shami (India) — 24 wickets at 10.70

12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) — 20 wickets at 19.80

Reuters

