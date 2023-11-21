One-day format revived as Australia gatecrash India’s World Cup

India played the tournament's best cricket for nearly six weeks but it was the familiar sight of Australia celebrating with the trophy as fireworks exploded overhead when the 13th edition of the World Cup came to a close on Sunday.

Barely five months after beating India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, the Australians outplayed the same opponents, this time in their own house, to claim the game's most coveted knockout trophy.

It was a remarkable journey for Australia, who began their campaign with back-to-back defeats yet still finished with the 50-overs World Cup in their arms for the sixth time.

In addition to taking on India, the tournament's only unbeaten team, in the final they were also up against the vast majority of the 93,000 noisy fans who thronged the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium.