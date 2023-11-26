Cricket

Junior Proteas captain’s pro-Israel comments to be probed, says CSA

26 November 2023 - 13:40
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
David Teeger playing for the SA Emerging during the CSA One Day Cup, Division 2 final match against the Knights at Mangaung Oval on October 20, 2023.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) says it will investigate Junior Proteas captain David Teeger’s pro-Israel comments.

Receiving the Rising Star accolade at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards last month, Teeger dedicated his gong to the young soldiers fighting for Israel in the war against Hamas.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger was quoted as saying by South African Jewish Report.

The comments were seen as inflammatory amid the Israel-Hamas war that has resulted in the large-scale loss of life.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) called for Teeger, 18, to be suspended by CSA and his union, Central Gauteng Lions.

CSA issued a statement after a board meeting stating it had decided to appoint an independent inquiry into the matter to be adjudicated by advocate Wim Trengove SC.   

“The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) met in Johannesburg yesterday and considered a complaint from the Palestine Solidarity Alliance with respect to comments reported to have been made by Mr David Teeger, captain of the SA U-19 team, on the occasion of the Absa Jewish Achievers Awards Ceremony on October 36,” the statement read.

“The Board resolved to appoint an independent inquiry to be adjudicated by Adv Wim Trengove SC to determine whether Mr Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions codes of conduct.

“The inquiry will be conducted expeditiously and the decision of Adv Trengove and his reasons will be made public. CSA will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of the inquiry.”

Teeger is head boy of King Edward VII School (Kes) and also captain of the Lions U-19 team.

