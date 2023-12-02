Cricket

Brits to lead Proteas as Wolvaardt celebrates success Down Under

02 December 2023 - 14:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tazmin Brits will captain South Africa in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Benoni on Sunday
Tazmin Brits will captain South Africa in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Benoni on Sunday
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Eighteen months ago there were doubts about Tazmin Brits' future in the Proteas team — on Sunday she will lead her country in the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Benoni.

A bubbly and congenial individual, the 32-year-old Brits will draw on her experience as skipper of provincial team South Western Districts to aid her. “It is a privilege and honour just to play for your country, so to captain, is yoh ...” Brits smiled. 

Exactly how long her stand-in period lasts will be determined by Laura Wolvaardt, who is expected back in the country by Monday at the latest. Wolvaardt top scored for the Adelaide Strikers in the final of the Women’s Big Bash on Saturday helping them to successfully defend their title against the Brisbane Heat.

Though Brits has always been a clean striker and is one of the team’s best fielders, her inconsistency at the top of the order meant she wasn’t always assured of a starting birth. But the selectors kept faith with her, and she managed to somewhat resolve issues with her technique to finish among the top five run-scorers at this year’s T20 World Cup. 

Wolvaardt was only confirmed as full-time skipper 10 days ago, while Brits was told on Friday night that she would be leading the team in the series opener at Willowmoore Park. The ever-smiling Brits doesn’t expect that the team’s momentum will be hampered by Wolvaardt’s absence. 

“I’m very excited to see how the youngsters perform. Sometimes fresh blood is good so I am really looking forward to what they offer.” 

Besides Wolvaardt, the Proteas will also be missing Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk for the three match T20 series. In their absence a new crop of players are being given a taste of the international scene including Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Mieke de Ridder and Annerie Dercksen.

“We are heading towards the next (T20) World Cup in 2024 and we want our young players to just try to feel comfortable in this environment,” said Brits. 

Besides assessing some of the younger talent in the T20s, the subsequent three-match ODI series perhaps holds even more importance with the Proteas looking to hold onto a top four spot in the ICC Women’s Championship which would ensure automatic qualification for the 2025 50-overs World Cup in India. 

The first ODI will be played on December 16.

READ MORE

New era starts for Proteas, but Wolvaardt’s input delayed

The Proteas women will begin the Laura Wolvaardt era in her absence when they face Bangladesh in Benoni on Sunday.
Sport
3 days ago

Wolvaardt named Proteas Women captain, CSA names squad for T20s against Bangladesh next month

Top order batter Laura Wolvaardt has been confirmed by Cricket South Africa as the full-time captain for the Proteas Women for all three formats.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph

Most cricketers would argue that good preparations make for good World Cup campaigns but after an injury-plagued buildup and a string of other ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Nkwe borrows from Barcelona to form Proteas doctrine titled ‘Artistic Hunters’

'In cricket terms, if you lose quick wickets, how do you rebuild without putting yourself under pressure and continue to move the game forward?'
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Perfect’: Siya Kolisi eats snails in France — frog legs are next Rugby
  2. Three eye-catching matchups at Loftus Rugby
  3. 'A strong coach will not find excuses,' says Galaxy coach Ramović about Mokwena Soccer
  4. Kohli and Rohit given extra time to prepare for Proteas in Tests Sport
  5. ‘That’s a tournament, that’s not Caf’: Pitso on the African Football League Soccer

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court