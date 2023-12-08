Cricket

Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India

08 December 2023 - 19:35 By SPORTS REPORTER
Proteas Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is out of the three-match T20 series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain and has been replaced by Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas' medical team.

Initially, he was expected to play in the round of four-day matches from December 14 — 17 in preparation for the two-match Test series but will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.

SA under-19 captain Teeger cleared after pro-Israel remarks

SA under-19 captain David Teeger was cleared of contradicting Cricket SA and the Central Gauteng Lions’ codes of conduct by an independent inquiry ...
Sport
1 day ago

Teeger to lead SA U-19 at junior World Cup

David Teeger has retained the captaincy of the SA U-19 team for next year’s World Cup after he was cleared of contravening Cricket SA’s code of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Proteas blackout on SABC

The SABC will not broadcast the Proteas’ high-profile cricket series against India that starts on Sunday after the public broadcaster reneged on its ...
Sport
5 hours ago
