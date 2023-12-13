Cricket

Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support

13 December 2023 - 12:53 By Nick Mulvenney in Sydney
Usman Khawaja bats in an Australian nets session at the Waca in Perth on Sunday.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday it backed Usman Khawaja's right to express his support for the people of Gaza but expected him to conform to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules banning displays on his playing equipment.

Batter Khawaja had the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” written on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag in Tuesday's training for the first Test against Pakistan.

According to Australian media reports, the Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots during the match, which starts at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

“We support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold,” Cricket Australia said.

Captain Pat Cummins said Khawaja had decided against wearing the boots during the match.

"'Uzzie' doesn't want to make too big of a fuss,” he said.

“On his shoes he had, 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive. I don't think anyone can really have too many complaints about that.”

The ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval.

Messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes are not allowed.

England batsman Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

The ICC did, however, allow players to “take the knee” before international matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and 2021.

SA under-19 captain Teeger cleared after pro-Israel remarks

SA under-19 captain David Teeger was cleared of contradicting Cricket SA and the Central Gauteng Lions’ codes of conduct by an independent inquiry ...
Sport
6 days ago

Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly October 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC.

Australia's sports minister Anika Wells, however, gave Khawaja her full backing.

“I have always advocated for athletes having the right to a voice and to speak up on matters important to them,” she said.

“Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him.

“He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team's obligations to the ICC.” 

Reuters

