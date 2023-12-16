“If we continue to create opportunities, albeit one here and one there and we do it over a period of time, then hopefully when marquee events arrive and you need someone to step up because of injury or retirement, when that time comes that player that comes in is able to shift his game upwards, because he has 15 to 20 caps and has felt the experience of having played international cricket.”
Walter's T20 selection conundrum
Having agreed with Test counterpart Shukri Conrad that the five-day format has priority this summer, Rob Walter is cognisant that when it comes to selection for the Proteas T20 team consistency is virtually impossible.
The Proteas completed a T20 series with India on Thursday night that saw one match rained out, another interrupted by rain and the final encounter finish with a one-sided victory for the visitors.
Walter isn’t bothered by the size of the victory and is aware that balancing players’ expectations is something he must carefully manage.
South Africa don’t play another T20 International until June, just before the World Cup and that offers few opportunities to provide experience for those trying to break into the international arena.
“It is very hard to judge guys in a one-off event,” Walter acknowledged.
David Miller describes Proteas batting as disappointing — ‘Well, duh’
“If we continue to create opportunities, albeit one here and one there and we do it over a period of time, then hopefully when marquee events arrive and you need someone to step up because of injury or retirement, when that time comes that player that comes in is able to shift his game upwards, because he has 15 to 20 caps and has felt the experience of having played international cricket.”
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Proteas limited overs coach since he took over in the job at the start of the year.
He missed the first series on home soil against England, as he made arrangements from New Zealand where he was based; then had no matches for four months ahead of the World Cup, and had just this one series with India to assess players on the outside of the squad as he puts plans in place for the T20 World Cup next year.
“I don’t think, since starting the job, that the planning I have put in and the teams I have selected, has rolled out the way it was planned once. That is the nature of the beast; there’s injuries, rain outs and you still want to create an opportunity,” he said.
Donovan Ferreira, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Nandre Burger have all been given opportunities since the start of the season, but given the nature of the schedule — which included preparation for the 50-over World Cup, the tournament itself and now the priority being put on Test cricket ahead of the series with India — none of those players have had a consistent run.
Still they must do with what they get, said Walter. “Take Don Ferreira; he made a 50 on debut against Australia, he gets in (at the Wanderers) in tough conditions, doesn’t bat for long, but will have a reflection piece for himself personally to go back and ask ‘what do I need to do differently when I face the same conditions, how do I adapt, what must I build in my game to be successful?’”
In addition, any opportunities afforded to players in T20 leagues will be invaluable. Walter again emphasised how crucial the SA20 that starts on January 10 will be in helping him with selection.
“The SA20 will be a very important tournament for our domestic players,” he said.
Holes that still needed to be filled include the critical all-rounder spot, a problem similar to the one faced by the 50-over side before the World Cup. At that tournament, Marco Jansen stepped to the fore, but Walter is keen on creating depth and the 50-over series with India, that starts at the Wanderers on Sunday will be vital in that regard.
“Wiaan Mulder and Mihlali Mpongwana are seam bowling all-rounders who will be getting a chance so we can have a look.
“You need all-rounders. Ultimately what you want is to pick the five best bowlers and two of them must be able to bat. Then you get to balance the team any way you want to,” said Walter.
